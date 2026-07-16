EXCLUSIVE | Slow Poison, Japanese Videos: 5 Revelations In Ketan Agrawal Murder Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police probe alleged secret marriage, initial poison plot for Ketan.

Duo attempted hiring contract killer, then lured Ketan to fort.

Lohagad Fort death re-examined; police found suspicious digital evidence.

Pune Fort Murder Case: The investigation into the high-profile Ketan Agrawal murder case has uncovered several new leads, including allegations of a secret marriage, an alleged murder-for-hire attempt, and digital evidence that investigators believe could strengthen the case against the accused, Siya and Chetan.

According to sources, Pune Police are investigating whether Siya and Chetan secretly married in 2025 and whether that relationship played a role in the alleged murder conspiracy. As part of the probe, a team from Pune Rural Police visited the Khatu Shyam Temple in Rajasthan and sought CCTV footage from the temple authorities to verify the claim. Investigators have also obtained two photographs purportedly showing the couple's wedding, though the authenticity of the images is still under examination.

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Duo Planned To Kill Chetan With Slow Poison

Sources said investigators believe the alleged conspiracy began in May 2025, shortly after Siya and Chetan's marriage was reportedly finalised.

According to the investigation, the duo initially planned to either kill Ketan by administering slow poison or leave him permanently disabled. However, the alleged plan could not be carried out because they were unable to obtain the poison.

Alleged Contract Killer Angle Under Investigation

Police are also probing claims that Siya and Chetan attempted to hire a contract killer to eliminate Ketan.

According to sources, they allegedly contacted a person who initially agreed to carry out the murder but later backed out out of fear. Investigators now consider the individual a key witness in the case.

Police have also reportedly recovered CCTV footage from the hotel where the accused allegedly met the individual.

Lohagad Fort Death Being Re-Examined

The investigation has also prompted police to revisit the death of a 21-year-old law student at Lohagad Fort.

According to sources, investigators suspect Siya may have drawn inspiration for the alleged murder plan after reading about the student's death. The woman had reportedly died after falling from the same location on March 18, 2025, where Ketan later lost his life.

Police believe Siya knew Ketan was an avid trekker, making it easier to lure him to Lohagad Fort under the pretext of trekking. Investigators also noted that the location has no CCTV coverage and generally witnesses low footfall on normal days, reducing the likelihood of eyewitnesses.

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According to the investigation, Siya and Chetan allegedly visited the site on May 31 to conduct a recce, during which they took selfies and recorded videos before allegedly executing their plan.

Police have now decided to reopen the investigation into the law student's death, as they suspect it may not have been a suicide.

Japanese Videos Found During Investigation

Investigators have also recovered links to two Japanese videos from the web browsing history of Siya and Chetan.

According to sources, the videos, each reportedly around two hours long, contained guidance on how to remain calm and respond during police questioning. Police are examining the digital evidence as part of the ongoing investigation.