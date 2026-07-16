'No Deployment Of Indian Seafarers Through Hormuz': Centre's Big Warning

Indians Safety Over Hormuz Amid US-Iran War: The Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) on Tuesday issued a fresh advisory directing ship owners, managers and recruitment agencies to avoid deploying Indian seafarers on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz until further orders, citing the deteriorating security situation in the Gulf region.

The advisory comes amid a series of attacks on merchant vessels and growing risks to commercial shipping in the Persian Gulf.

According to the DGMA, the safety, security and welfare of Indian seafarers, along with the protection of Indian ships, remain its top priority.

The authority said recent attacks involving merchant vessels, including Mombasa B, Al Bahyah, GFS Galaxy, MT WEDYAN, and AL REKAYYAT, have significantly heightened risks for seafarers and commercial ships operating in the conflict-affected region.

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Advisory for Indian Maritime Stakeholders



In view of the heightened security situation in the Gulf region, the Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA), through DGMA Circular No. 36 of 2026, has directed Ship Owners, Ship Managers and RPSL Companies to avoid… pic.twitter.com/s8XgKI1ifn — Directorate General of Shipping, Govt. of India (@dgshipping_IN) July 15, 2026

DGMA Issues Precautionary Measures

In view of the escalating security situation in the Persian Gulf, including incidents that have resulted in casualties among Indian seafarers, the DGMA has directed stakeholders to adopt enhanced safety measures.

Under the advisory:

Masters of vessels operating in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and adjoining waters have been instructed to maintain heightened security vigilance.

Ship captains must continuously monitor navigational warnings, security advisories and official updates, while implementing all applicable Ship Security Measures, Ship Security Plans (SSP) and Company Security Procedures in accordance with the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code.

Ship owners, ship managers and Recruitment and Placement Service Licence (RPSL) companies have been directed to avoid deploying Indian seafarers on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz until further orders.

Emergency Contact Details Issued

The DGMA also asked seafarers and vessels requiring emergency assistance to immediately contact the DG Communication Centre (MMDAC) or the Information Fusion Centre–Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR).

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The advisory follows heightened tensions in the Gulf region and continued attacks on commercial vessels, prompting India to strengthen measures aimed at protecting its maritime workforce and shipping interests.