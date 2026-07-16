'No Deployment Of Indian Seafarers Through Hormuz': Centre's Big Warning

The DGMA has advised against deploying Indian seafarers on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. This is due to the deteriorating security situation and increased risks in the Gulf region.
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'No Deployment Of Indian Seafarers Through Hormuz': Centre's Warning After Two National Sailors Were Killed
The DGMA has advised shipping firms to avoid deploying Indian seafarers on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz until further orders and ordered heightened security measures after two Indians died.
- India advises avoiding Strait of Hormuz for Indian seafarers.
- Deteriorating security, merchant vessel attacks prompt this precautionary measure.
- Emergency contacts provided for immediate assistance in the region.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What new advisory has the Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) issued?
Why did the DGMA issue this advisory?
The advisory was issued due to the deteriorating security situation in the Gulf region and a series of attacks on merchant vessels. The DGMA prioritizes the safety and welfare of Indian seafarers.
What are the specific instructions for masters of vessels operating in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz?
Masters must maintain heightened security vigilance, continuously monitor warnings and advisories, and implement all applicable Ship Security Measures and Company Security Procedures.
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