'No Deployment Of Indian Seafarers Through Hormuz': Centre's Big Warning

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English NewsNewsIndia'No Deployment Of Indian Seafarers Through Hormuz': Centre's Warning After Two National Sailors Were Killed

'No Deployment Of Indian Seafarers Through Hormuz': Centre's Warning After Two National Sailors Were Killed

The DGMA has advised shipping firms to avoid deploying Indian seafarers on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz until further orders and ordered heightened security measures after two Indians died.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 16 Jul 2026 04:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India advises avoiding Strait of Hormuz for Indian seafarers.
  • Deteriorating security, merchant vessel attacks prompt this precautionary measure.
  • Emergency contacts provided for immediate assistance in the region.

Indians Safety Over Hormuz Amid US-Iran War: The Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) on Tuesday issued a fresh advisory directing ship owners, managers and recruitment agencies to avoid deploying Indian seafarers on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz until further orders, citing the deteriorating security situation in the Gulf region.

The advisory comes amid a series of attacks on merchant vessels and growing risks to commercial shipping in the Persian Gulf.

According to the DGMA, the safety, security and welfare of Indian seafarers, along with the protection of Indian ships, remain its top priority.

The authority said recent attacks involving merchant vessels, including Mombasa B, Al Bahyah, GFS Galaxy, MT WEDYAN, and AL REKAYYAT, have significantly heightened risks for seafarers and commercial ships operating in the conflict-affected region.

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DGMA Issues Precautionary Measures

In view of the escalating security situation in the Persian Gulf, including incidents that have resulted in casualties among Indian seafarers, the DGMA has directed stakeholders to adopt enhanced safety measures.

Under the advisory:

  • Masters of vessels operating in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and adjoining waters have been instructed to maintain heightened security vigilance.
  • Ship captains must continuously monitor navigational warnings, security advisories and official updates, while implementing all applicable Ship Security Measures, Ship Security Plans (SSP) and Company Security Procedures in accordance with the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code.
  • Ship owners, ship managers and Recruitment and Placement Service Licence (RPSL) companies have been directed to avoid deploying Indian seafarers on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz until further orders.

Emergency Contact Details Issued

The DGMA also asked seafarers and vessels requiring emergency assistance to immediately contact the DG Communication Centre (MMDAC) or the Information Fusion Centre–Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR).

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The advisory follows heightened tensions in the Gulf region and continued attacks on commercial vessels, prompting India to strengthen measures aimed at protecting its maritime workforce and shipping interests.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What new advisory has the Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) issued?

The DGMA has advised against deploying Indian seafarers on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. This is due to the deteriorating security situation and increased risks in the Gulf region.

Why did the DGMA issue this advisory?

The advisory was issued due to the deteriorating security situation in the Gulf region and a series of attacks on merchant vessels. The DGMA prioritizes the safety and welfare of Indian seafarers.

What are the specific instructions for masters of vessels operating in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz?

Masters must maintain heightened security vigilance, continuously monitor warnings and advisories, and implement all applicable Ship Security Measures and Company Security Procedures.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 16 Jul 2026 04:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz Crisis Indian Seafarers DGMA Indian Died On Strait Of Hormuz
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