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HomeCitiesOrange Alert Issued For Delhi; More Rain And Lightning Expected: Check Advisory

Orange Alert Issued For Delhi; More Rain And Lightning Expected: Check Advisory

Thunderstorms and rain hit Delhi, as IMD issues orange alert warning of hail, lightning and gusty winds, with advisory urging residents to stay prepared.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 05 May 2026 03:58 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi under Orange Alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms.
  • Orange alert means residents must prepare for disruptive weather.
  • Thunderstorms, lightning, and winds up to 60 kmph expected.

Rain and thunderstorms battered Delhi late on Monday night, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an orange alert for the national capital. The warning signals the likelihood of adverse weather, including hail, lightning and strong winds in the coming hours. Several parts of the city witnessed sudden showers and gusty conditions, disrupting normal movement. Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious as unstable weather patterns are expected to persist, with varying intensities of rainfall and wind forecast across different parts of Delhi and the wider NCR region.

Orange Alert Issued

The IMD clarified that an orange alert means residents should be prepared for potentially disruptive weather. Thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate rainfall and lightning are very likely across several areas of Delhi. Wind speeds may reach up to 60 kmph in locations such as Kashmiri Gate, India Gate, Akshardham, Safdarjung, Nehru Stadium, Defence Colony and Lajpat Nagar.

In addition, other parts of the city are expected to experience lighter yet notable weather activity. Areas including Burari, Model Town, Delhi University, Patel Nagar, Vasant Vihar, R K Puram, Vasant Kunj, Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar, Kalkaji, Mehrauli, Tughlakabad, Chhattarpur, IGNOU and Ayanagar may see light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning, with winds ranging between 30 and 50 kmph.

Also Read: Delhi Likely To Get Light Rain, Thunderstorm Today, But Heatwave To Take Over Soon: Check Forecast

Advisory Across NCR

The weather system is not limited to Delhi alone. Similar conditions are expected to impact parts of the National Capital Region. Moderate rainfall and thunderstorms are likely in Loni Dehat, Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram and Chhapraula.

Meanwhile, isolated spells of rain and thunderstorm activity are forecast in Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar and Ballabhgarh.

The IMD has urged residents to stay indoors where possible, avoid open spaces during lightning, and remain alert to sudden changes in weather. Travellers and commuters are also advised to plan movements carefully, as strong winds and rainfall may lead to temporary disruptions.

Also Read: After Rain And Gusts, Delhi Records First ‘Satisfactory’ May AQI Since 2023

Before You Go

POLITICAL UPDATE: Suvendu Adhikari emerges as key face in Bengal CM race

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 May 2026 03:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Weather Delhi Rains Delhi NCR Weather News
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