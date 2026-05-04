Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#ResultsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeCitiesAfter Rain And Gusts, Delhi Records First ‘Satisfactory’ May AQI Since 2023

After Rain And Gusts, Delhi Records First ‘Satisfactory’ May AQI Since 2023

In Ayanagar, the maximum temperature settled at 30.5 degrees Celsius, marking the sharpest departure at 10.3 degrees below normal.

By : PTI | Updated at : 04 May 2026 11:26 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi's temperatures drop significantly due to rainfall and winds.
  • Capital records first 'satisfactory' air quality day of May.
  • Daytime maximums were several degrees below normal levels.

New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) Light to moderate rainfall over parts of the capital, accompanied by gusty winds, brought down temperatures and AQI levels across Delhi on Monday, with the maximum dipping several notches below normal.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, this is the capital's first 'satisfactory' air day in the month of May since 2023, when four 'satisfactory' AQI readings were recorded in the month.

This is also the city's third 'satisfactory' air day in 2026.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Safdarjung, the city's base station, logged a maximum of 32.2 degrees Celsius, 7.1 degrees below normal, and 4.4 degrees lower than the previous day.

Similar trends were observed across stations, with Palam recording 30.4 degrees Celsius, 9.7 degrees below normal, while Lodhi Road and Ridge registered 30.6 degrees and 31 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In Ayanagar, the maximum temperature settled at 30.5 degrees Celsius, marking the sharpest departure at 10.3 degrees below normal.

The dip in day temperatures comes as a respite to residents, many of whom are bracing for a scorching May. However, despite cooler conditions, rainfall activity remained negligible during the day, with no fresh rain recorded between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm at any of the stations.

Mahesh Palawat from Skymet Weather said, "The maximum temperature is significantly below the normal as there has been rain across North India. Similar temperatures will be observed for the next two to three days at least, with maximum temperature remaining below-normal." Delhi's air quality was 'satisfactory' on Monday with an AQI reading of 88, according to the CPCB.

The CPCB classifies an AQI between 0 and 50 as 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 18.8 degrees Celsius, 5.9 notches below normal, IMD data showed.

Palam recorded a low of 17.9 degrees Celsius, 7.7 degrees below normal, while the Ridge logged a minimum of 18 degrees Celsius, a 7-degree departure.

Lodhi Road recorded a minimum of 20 degrees Celsius, 3 degrees below normal, and Ayanagar 19 degrees Celsius, 4.6 notches below normal, according to the IMD.

Rain lashed several areas of Delhi late Sunday. Safdarjung recorded around 5.7 mm of rain in the 24 hours till 8.30 am Monday, while Palam received about 5.7 mm.

Among other stations, Ayanavar recorded the highest rainfall at 13 mm, followed by Lodhi Road and Ridge at 4 mm each during early morning.

IMD has forecast thunderstorms with rainfall on Tuesday. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

BREAKING: Mamata Banerjee Defeated in Bhabanipur as Suvendu Adhikari Secures Major Victory

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Delhi's AQI on Monday?

Delhi's air quality was 'satisfactory' on Monday with an AQI reading of 88. This is the capital's first 'satisfactory' air day in May since 2023.

How much did the temperature drop in Delhi?

The maximum temperature at Safdarjung was 32.2 degrees Celsius, 7.1 degrees below normal. Other stations also recorded significantly lower temperatures than usual.

Did it rain in Delhi on Monday?

Yes, light to moderate rainfall occurred over parts of Delhi, accompanied by gusty winds. Ayanagar received the highest rainfall at 13 mm.

What is the forecast for Tuesday?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms with rainfall for Tuesday.

Published at : 04 May 2026 11:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rain Delhi Weather IMD AQI Delhi NCR Weather Satisfactory AQI
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
After Rain And Gusts, Delhi Records First ‘Satisfactory’ May AQI Since 2023
After Rain And Gusts, Delhi Records First ‘Satisfactory’ May AQI Since 2023
Cities
Man Posing As Government Officer Caught Scamming Women, Villagers Made Him Lick Shoe
Man Posing As Government Officer Caught Scamming Women, Villagers Made Him Lick Shoe
Cities
Rajasthan: 100 Booked, Govt School Principal Named In FIR Over Alleged Religious Conversion
Rajasthan: 100 Booked, Govt School Principal Named In FIR Over Alleged Religious Conversion
Cities
Delhi Rain Brings Relief: IMD's May 2026 Forecast Tells A Bigger Story
Delhi Rain Brings Relief: IMD's May 2026 Forecast Tells A Bigger Story
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Mamata Banerjee Defeated in Bhabanipur as Suvendu Adhikari Secures Major Victory
Election Update: Suvendu Adhikari Leads by 11,000 Votes in Bhabanipur as Counting Nears End
BREAKING: Mamata Banerjee Loses Bhabanipur Seat as Suvendu Adhikari Wins Historic Contest
Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Speaks to Mamata Banerjee, Stalin Urges Unity Against Communal Politics
Election Update: BJP Headquarters Erupts in Celebration as Election Sweep Sparks Major Political Shift
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Sadhguru Writes: What Gautama Buddha’s Path Really Teaches Us This Buddha Purnima
Opinion
Embed widget