After Rain And Gusts, Delhi Records First ‘Satisfactory’ May AQI Since 2023

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi's temperatures drop significantly due to rainfall and winds.

Capital records first 'satisfactory' air quality day of May.

Daytime maximums were several degrees below normal levels.

New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) Light to moderate rainfall over parts of the capital, accompanied by gusty winds, brought down temperatures and AQI levels across Delhi on Monday, with the maximum dipping several notches below normal.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, this is the capital's first 'satisfactory' air day in the month of May since 2023, when four 'satisfactory' AQI readings were recorded in the month.

This is also the city's third 'satisfactory' air day in 2026.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Safdarjung, the city's base station, logged a maximum of 32.2 degrees Celsius, 7.1 degrees below normal, and 4.4 degrees lower than the previous day.

Similar trends were observed across stations, with Palam recording 30.4 degrees Celsius, 9.7 degrees below normal, while Lodhi Road and Ridge registered 30.6 degrees and 31 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In Ayanagar, the maximum temperature settled at 30.5 degrees Celsius, marking the sharpest departure at 10.3 degrees below normal.

The dip in day temperatures comes as a respite to residents, many of whom are bracing for a scorching May. However, despite cooler conditions, rainfall activity remained negligible during the day, with no fresh rain recorded between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm at any of the stations.

Mahesh Palawat from Skymet Weather said, "The maximum temperature is significantly below the normal as there has been rain across North India. Similar temperatures will be observed for the next two to three days at least, with maximum temperature remaining below-normal." Delhi's air quality was 'satisfactory' on Monday with an AQI reading of 88, according to the CPCB.

The CPCB classifies an AQI between 0 and 50 as 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 18.8 degrees Celsius, 5.9 notches below normal, IMD data showed.

Palam recorded a low of 17.9 degrees Celsius, 7.7 degrees below normal, while the Ridge logged a minimum of 18 degrees Celsius, a 7-degree departure.

Lodhi Road recorded a minimum of 20 degrees Celsius, 3 degrees below normal, and Ayanagar 19 degrees Celsius, 4.6 notches below normal, according to the IMD.

Rain lashed several areas of Delhi late Sunday. Safdarjung recorded around 5.7 mm of rain in the 24 hours till 8.30 am Monday, while Palam received about 5.7 mm.

Among other stations, Ayanavar recorded the highest rainfall at 13 mm, followed by Lodhi Road and Ridge at 4 mm each during early morning.

IMD has forecast thunderstorms with rainfall on Tuesday.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)