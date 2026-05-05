Delhi To Receive Rain, Thunderstorm Today, But Will This Respite From Heat Last?

Delhi experienced a respite from heat on Monday after rain lashed parts of the city. However, rising humidity levels continued to cause discomfort. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), weather conditions are expected to remain variable throughout the day, with cloudy skies and the possibility of light rain accompanied by thunderstorms in some areas.

During the morning and afternoon hours, people are likely to face humid conditions due to elevated moisture levels in the air, making it feel warmer than the actual temperature. While rainfall and gusty winds in the evening may provide temporary relief, the reprieve is expected to be short-lived.

Thunderstorms To Bring Brief Relief

The IMD has projected the maximum temperature in Delhi to hover around 33°C, with a minimum of approximately 22°C. Despite temperatures appearing slightly below normal, humidity levels reaching nearly 90% are expected to intensify discomfort, making conditions feel hotter and more oppressive.

Some areas may witness gusty winds and light showers, which could lead to a marginal dip in temperatures. The IMD noted that partly cloudy skies are likely to persist over the next two to three days, preventing an immediate return of extreme heat.

Heatwave Conditions Loom

However, this relatively mild weather pattern is unlikely to last. From May 6 onwards, temperatures are expected to rise sharply. Forecasts indicate temperatures could reach 36°C on May 6, 37°C on May 7, and climb further to between 38°C and 39°C from May 8 to May 10. This trend suggests that Delhi is gradually heading towards heatwave conditions.

The current weather fluctuations are attributed to the influence of a western disturbance affecting the region. This system has been responsible for intermittent rainfall, strong winds, and dust storms. On Sunday night, several areas reported incidents of fallen trees due to intense winds and rain.

Over the past two months, western disturbances have played a significant role in moderating temperatures in Delhi. More than a dozen such systems were active during March and April, bringing rain, thunderstorms, and occasional hailstorms, which prevented a sharp rise in temperatures.

Although the current weather offers temporary relief, the combination of high humidity and the forecast of rising temperatures calls for caution. With heat expected to intensify in the coming days, residents are advised to prepare for hotter conditions ahead.