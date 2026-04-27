Delhi Sizzles At 45°C Amid Heatwave; Rain, Thunderstorm Likely Today

Delhi Weather Report: Despite signs of a minor weather change later in the day, intense heat continues to grip large parts of north India. According to the weather department, temperatures across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana are likely to hover between 40°C and 45°C, with heatwave conditions expected in several areas. In contrast, parts of south India may see some relief, as light rainfall is likely in Kerala and Karnataka, though humidity will remain high.

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Weather Forecast For Delhi

In the national capital, there is little respite from the scorching conditions. Since morning, strong sunlight and hot winds have made it difficult for people to step outdoors. The impact is visible on the streets and markets, which are witnessing thinner crowds, especially during peak afternoon hours. While partly cloudy skies are expected during the day, they are unlikely to bring any significant drop in temperatures. However, a slight change in weather is possible by evening, with chances of light rain or dust storms accompanied by thunder in parts of Delhi-NCR.

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Over the past 24 hours, Delhi has recorded temperatures 1.6°C to 3°C above normal. For Monday (April 27), the minimum temperature is expected to range between 26°C and 28°C, while the maximum could reach 43°C to 45°C. Heatwave conditions are likely to persist, and even nights are expected to remain unusually warm. Wind speeds may reach 30–40 km/h, potentially bringing some evening relief in the form of gusty winds and isolated showers.

Authorities have advised residents to take precautions amid the extreme heat. People, especially children and the elderly, are urged to avoid stepping out unless necessary, particularly between 12 pm and 4 pm. Staying hydrated, wearing light cotton clothing, and covering the head while outdoors are strongly recommended to prevent dehydration and heat-related illnesses.