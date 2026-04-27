Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
UK Board ResultAssembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi Sizzles At 45°C Amid Heatwave; Rain, Thunderstorm Likely Today

Delhi Sizzles At 45°C Amid Heatwave; Rain, Thunderstorm Likely Today

Wind speeds may reach 30–40 km/h, potentially bringing some evening relief in the form of gusty winds and isolated showers.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Apr 2026 08:13 AM (IST)

Delhi Weather Report: Despite signs of a minor weather change later in the day, intense heat continues to grip large parts of north India. According to the weather department, temperatures across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana are likely to hover between 40°C and 45°C, with heatwave conditions expected in several areas. In contrast, parts of south India may see some relief, as light rainfall is likely in Kerala and Karnataka, though humidity will remain high.

Also Read: BJP-TMC Workers Clash In North 24 Parganas Ahead Of PM's Visit; 3 Injured In Bombing At MLA's Residence

Weather Forecast For Delhi

In the national capital, there is little respite from the scorching conditions. Since morning, strong sunlight and hot winds have made it difficult for people to step outdoors. The impact is visible on the streets and markets, which are witnessing thinner crowds, especially during peak afternoon hours. While partly cloudy skies are expected during the day, they are unlikely to bring any significant drop in temperatures. However, a slight change in weather is possible by evening, with chances of light rain or dust storms accompanied by thunder in parts of Delhi-NCR.

Also Read: 'Tehran Can Call Us,' Says Trump As Iran’s Araghchi Heads To Moscow Amid Stalled Talks

Over the past 24 hours, Delhi has recorded temperatures 1.6°C to 3°C above normal. For Monday (April 27), the minimum temperature is expected to range between 26°C and 28°C, while the maximum could reach 43°C to 45°C. Heatwave conditions are likely to persist, and even nights are expected to remain unusually warm. Wind speeds may reach 30–40 km/h, potentially bringing some evening relief in the form of gusty winds and isolated showers.

Authorities have advised residents to take precautions amid the extreme heat. People, especially children and the elderly, are urged to avoid stepping out unless necessary, particularly between 12 pm and 4 pm. Staying hydrated, wearing light cotton clothing, and covering the head while outdoors are strongly recommended to prevent dehydration and heat-related illnesses.

Before You Go

BREAKING: FBI Reaches California Home of Trump Shooter as Probe Intensifies

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 27 Apr 2026 08:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Weather Delhi Weather Today Delhi Heatwave AQI
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Sizzles At 45°C Amid Heatwave; Rain, Thunderstorm Likely Today
Delhi Sizzles At 45°C Amid Heatwave; Rain, Thunderstorm Likely Today
Cities
Delhi Cop Allegedly Shoots Dead Food Delivery Agent, Family Claims Caste Slur Behind Attack
Delhi Cop Allegedly Shoots Dead Food Delivery Agent, Family Claims Caste Slur Behind Attack
Cities
Ayodhya's Ram Temple Sees Fewer Devotees Amid Scorching Heatwave In UP
Ayodhya's Ram Temple Sees Fewer Devotees Amid Scorching Heatwave In UP
Cities
Massive Fire Engulfs 150 Slums Near Sikanderpur Metro Station In Gurugram; No Casualties Reported
Massive Fire Engulfs 150 Slums Near Sikanderpur Metro Station In Gurugram
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: FBI Reaches California Home of Trump Shooter as Probe Intensifies
CBS Report: Trump Shooter Wanted to Kill Top White House Figures
Breaking News: Shocking Signal from Iran? Mojtaba Khamenei Listed Among Martyrs
Seconds of chaos: Agents rush to protect Trump as gunfire erupts
Security Alert: Secret Service under scrutiny after breach during high-profile Washington event
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
One Year Of Pahalgam - Three Lessons, One National Security Doctrine For India
Opinion
Embed widget