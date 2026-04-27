Political tensions flared sharply in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Sunday night after clashes broke out between supporters of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) outside the Jagaddal Police Station.

The unrest unfolded just hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled public rally in the region on Monday, heightening security concerns.

Dispute Over Posters Sparks Violence

The confrontation began with a dispute over political posters and flags put up ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit. The situation quickly escalated from a verbal altercation into widespread violence, including stone-pelting, alleged bomb hurling, and incidents of gunfire, ANI reported.

BJP workers alleged that TMC supporters damaged their campaign materials, triggering a gathering of rival groups near the police station. The confrontation intensified, with law enforcement struggling to contain the crowd.

#WATCH | North 24 Parganas, West Bengal | A clash broke out between TMC and BJP workers in front of Jagaddal Police Station in Bhatpara. Stones were pelted during the incident. Heavy security was deployed outside the station. pic.twitter.com/9uJ5mSpIQJ — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2026

Bomb Attack at BJP MLA’s Residence

In a significant escalation, crude bombs were reportedly thrown at the residence of BJP MLA Pawan Singh, who is contesting the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections from the Bhatpara (General) Assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas.

The explosion caused panic in the locality and led to property damage. At least three individuals sustained injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

BJP Candidate Alleges Targeted Violence

BJP candidate Pawan Kumar Singh described the incident as part of a series of confrontations that began a day earlier during a street-corner meeting. He accused TMC members, including a local councillor, of disrupting party activities.

"This issue started yesterday. We were having a street corner meeting. Some TMC members came. Ward 17 councillor Manoj Pandey came with his men and started creating trouble. After that, we went to the IC (Inspector-in-Charge) and complained... After the complaint, they said they would take action. But today, when we were putting up PM Modi's photos to welcome him, they started disturbing us, and then they started protesting at the police station... After sorting the matter out and heading home, we first saw stones being thrown. After the stones were thrown, they threw bombs as well... After that, firing started. One of the CISF personnel was shot in the left leg...," he said.

TMC Counters Allegations, Blames BJP

TMC candidate Amit Gupta offered a contrasting account, claiming the violence originated in Ward Achala Bagan when his party workers were installing campaign materials.

He alleged that BJP-linked individuals assaulted a TMC worker and vandalised a party office. Gupta further claimed that BJP candidate Arjun Singh, accompanied by security personnel, attacked TMC workers inside the police station premises.

"In Ward Achala Bagan, Bittu, our worker, was putting up banners and flags. Our party office is also located there. Guddu Singh, Pintu Singh, forcibly beat him up. Our flags were torn. They went inside our party office and destroyed the premises. We had come to the police station to file a complaint regarding this incident... When we arrived at the police station, Arjun Singh, accompanied by his Central Police Force, CISF security, suddenly attacked our worker, right inside the police station, in front of the Police," he said.

"We have filed a complaint. We have also informed the Election Commission and have also informed higher leadership. We are optimistic that the administration will take action... When this clash was taking place outside, we were locked in a room in the Police Station. Therefore, we do not know this news...," Gupta told ANI.

Security Tightened Ahead Of PM’s Visit

With the Prime Minister’s rally imminent, authorities have heightened security in Jagaddal and nearby Bhatpara. Additional paramilitary forces have been deployed to prevent further escalation.

Police have registered cases related to both the clashes and the bombing, though tensions remain high with both parties accusing each other of political vendetta.

The district has witnessed intense campaigning, with senior BJP leaders, including party president Nitin Nabin, Prime Minister Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, actively canvassing for support in West Bengal’s most populous district.

The first phase of polling on April 23 recorded a voter turnout of 92.35 per cent, reflecting strong electoral participation. The second phase is scheduled for April 29, while vote counting will take place on May 4.