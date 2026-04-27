'Tehran Can Call Us,' Says Trump As Iran’s Araghchi Heads To Moscow Amid Stalled Talks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump indicates readiness for direct Iran communication, preferring calls.

US envoys cancel Pakistan trip due to insufficient Iranian offers.

Iran's FM discusses Strait of Hormuz proposal with regional leaders.

Iran proposes Strait of Hormuz reopening, deferring nuclear talks.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday indicated that Washington remains open to direct communication with Tehran, suggesting that Iranian officials could initiate contact by phone to explore a resolution to the ongoing conflict.

In an interview with Fox News Channel, Trump said he preferred avoiding long-distance diplomatic travel, opting instead for more immediate communication.

“We have all the cards. If they want to talk, they can come to us, or they can call us,” Trump said, without specifying a timeline for any conversation.

US-Iran Talks Falter, Envoys’ Visit Cancelled

Diplomatic efforts appeared to lose momentum after planned engagements in Islamabad were called off. Trump said he had instructed envoys not to proceed with the trip, effectively halting a proposed round of discussions.

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The decision followed what he described as an insufficient offer from Iran. “Iran offered a lot, but not enough,” he said, citing concerns over the cost and duration of the journey.

US representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner had been expected to travel for the talks before the plan was scrapped.

Araghchi Heads To Moscow To Meet Putin

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi continued diplomatic outreach on Sunday, travelling between regional mediators before heading to Russia.

After holding talks in Oman, Araghchi returned briefly to Islamabad and is now expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, news agency Reuters reported. His discussions have focused on maritime security and broader regional arrangements.

According to Iranian state media, Araghchi met Oman’s leader Haitham bin Tariq al-Said to discuss stability in the Strait of Hormuz. He later said on X that the talks “included ways to ensure safe transit that is to benefit of all dear neighbors and the world.”

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Proposal On Strait of Hormuz Under Discussion

Reports indicate that Iran has conveyed a fresh proposal through Pakistani intermediaries, addressing the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and a potential pathway to end hostilities, while deferring nuclear negotiations to a later stage.

The proposal has not been officially confirmed by the US State Department or the White House.

Iran has consistently argued for its right to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes, a stance disputed by Western powers, which suspect military ambitions.

Although a ceasefire has paused large-scale fighting in the conflict, triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, no comprehensive settlement has been reached.

The conflict has resulted in significant casualties, disrupted global oil supply routes, and contributed to rising inflation and economic uncertainty worldwide.

Iran’s envoy to Russia, Kazem Jalali, said Araghchi’s Moscow visit comes amid “external threats” and forms part of continued diplomatic efforts to advance national interests.