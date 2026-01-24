Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Delhi-NCR Shivers After Friday Showers, Fog And Chilly Winds To Continue As More Rain Expected

Delhi-NCR Shivers After Friday Showers, Fog And Chilly Winds To Continue As More Rain Expected

A western disturbance brought snowfall to the hills and rain to the plains. The cold spell will persist for three days, with temperatures below 20°C.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 24 Jan 2026 09:04 AM (IST)



Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashed Delhi-NCR on Friday, bringing an abrupt change in weather and a noticeable dip in temperatures. The rainfall led to a return of wintry conditions in the capital, with residents once again feeling the chill. Dense fog was observed in parts of Delhi early Saturday, adding to the cold spell.

According to the weather department, cold winds will continue to influence Delhi’s weather through the day, making conditions feel colder despite dry weather. While the rain has stopped, the impact of the sudden shift in weather is expected to linger.

Cold Spell to Continue for Next Three Days

The change in weather has been triggered by a western disturbance, which caused snowfall in the hills and heavy rain across the plains on Friday. Most areas of Delhi recorded significant rainfall, while icy winds led to a sharp fall in temperatures. The weather department said the cold spell is likely to persist in the capital for the next three days, with maximum temperatures expected to remain below 20 degrees Celsius.

How the Weather Will Pan Out Today

Light fog was seen in Delhi during the morning hours, but it is expected to clear as the day progresses. Skies will remain partly cloudy through the day, with brief spells of sunshine offering limited relief. However, cold winds will continue to make conditions feel chilly. Winds are expected to blow at speeds of 10–15 kmph.

Rain Likely Again Next Week

The weather across Delhi-NCR is expected to remain dry today, with the region currently in the green zone. However, a change is likely from Monday, and from January 27, light to moderate rainfall may occur in some areas. Temperatures are expected to begin rising gradually after three days.

The recent rain has led to a slight improvement in air quality across Delhi-NCR. On Saturday, the average Air Quality Index in Delhi was recorded at around 300, which falls in the ‘poor’ category. The maximum temperature in the capital stood at around 18 degrees Celsius, while the minimum ranged between 6 and 8 degrees Celsius.

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the recent change in Delhi-NCR's weather?

The weather change was triggered by a western disturbance, which brought snowfall to the hills and heavy rain to the plains, including Delhi-NCR.

How long is the cold spell expected to last?

The cold spell is likely to persist in the capital for the next three days, with temperatures expected to remain below 20 degrees Celsius.

Will it rain again next week?

Yes, light to moderate rainfall may occur in some areas from January 27. Temperatures are expected to rise gradually after three days.

How has the recent rain affected air quality?

The recent rain has led to a slight improvement in air quality. Delhi's average Air Quality Index was around 300 on Saturday, in the 'poor' category.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 24 Jan 2026 09:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi NCR News Delhi Weather News DELHI NEWS
