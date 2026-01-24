Delhi-NCR Shivers After Friday Showers, Fog And Chilly Winds To Continue As More Rain Expected

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashed Delhi-NCR on Friday, bringing an abrupt change in weather and a noticeable dip in temperatures. The rainfall led to a return of wintry conditions in the capital, with residents once again feeling the chill. Dense fog was observed in parts of Delhi early Saturday, adding to the cold spell.

According to the weather department, cold winds will continue to influence Delhi’s weather through the day, making conditions feel colder despite dry weather. While the rain has stopped, the impact of the sudden shift in weather is expected to linger.

Cold Spell to Continue for Next Three Days

The change in weather has been triggered by a western disturbance, which caused snowfall in the hills and heavy rain across the plains on Friday. Most areas of Delhi recorded significant rainfall, while icy winds led to a sharp fall in temperatures. The weather department said the cold spell is likely to persist in the capital for the next three days, with maximum temperatures expected to remain below 20 degrees Celsius.

How the Weather Will Pan Out Today

Light fog was seen in Delhi during the morning hours, but it is expected to clear as the day progresses. Skies will remain partly cloudy through the day, with brief spells of sunshine offering limited relief. However, cold winds will continue to make conditions feel chilly. Winds are expected to blow at speeds of 10–15 kmph.

Rain Likely Again Next Week

The weather across Delhi-NCR is expected to remain dry today, with the region currently in the green zone. However, a change is likely from Monday, and from January 27, light to moderate rainfall may occur in some areas. Temperatures are expected to begin rising gradually after three days.

The recent rain has led to a slight improvement in air quality across Delhi-NCR. On Saturday, the average Air Quality Index in Delhi was recorded at around 300, which falls in the ‘poor’ category. The maximum temperature in the capital stood at around 18 degrees Celsius, while the minimum ranged between 6 and 8 degrees Celsius.