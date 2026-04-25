Delhi Heatwave: Capital Braces For Scorching Weekend As IMD Warns Of No Immediate Relief

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom North India faces severe heatwave, temperatures reach 43°C.

Minimal temperature fluctuations noted, above seasonal averages.

Hot, dusty conditions and strong winds persist Saturday.

Authorities urge hydration and avoiding peak afternoon heat.

A severe heatwave continues to grip Delhi and much of North India, with residents struggling under intense temperatures and dry, scorching winds. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that there is little respite in sight, with Saturday expected to bring yet another day of oppressive heat and discomfort.

Over the past 24 hours, the city has witnessed minimal fluctuation in temperatures. Minimum readings ranged between 23 degrees Celsius and 26°C, while maximum temperatures climbed to 42-43°C. In several parts of Delhi, the mercury remained 1.6 to 3.0 degrees Celsius above the seasonal average, amplifying the impact of the ongoing heatwave.

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Hot, Dusty Conditions Likely to Persist Through the Day

According to the IMD, Saturday’s forecast offers no significant relief. The minimum temperature is expected to settle between 25°C and 27°C, while the maximum could rise to 42-44°C. Winds are likely to blow at speeds of 15-25 kmph, offering little comfort against the dry heat.

The sky is expected to remain partly cloudy, but that will do little to ease conditions on the ground. Some areas may experience strong winds and dust storms, which could reduce visibility and add to the day’s challenges. Overall, it is set to be an intensely hot day for residents across the capital.

Authorities have urged people to take precautions as temperatures continue to rise. Children and the elderly are particularly vulnerable to heat-related illnesses, officials warned, advising residents to step outdoors only if absolutely necessary. Avoiding exposure during peak afternoon hours, especially between 12 pm and 4 pm, remains crucial.

Health officials have also emphasised the importance of staying hydrated. People are encouraged to drink plenty of water, wear light cotton clothing, and keep their heads covered to minimise the risk of dehydration and heatstroke.