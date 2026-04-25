Noida, Ghaziabad Sizzle Amid Heatwave Alert In 70 UP Districts, Rain To Bring Relief Soon

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Uttar Pradesh faces severe heatwave with temperatures over 45°C.

Hot days and nights persist, causing widespread discomfort.

Rainfall expected from April 26 to ease intense heat.

Delhi also experiences its first heatwave, yellow alert issued.

Large parts of Uttar Pradesh are reeling under an intense heatwave, with temperatures soaring past 45°C in districts like Prayagraj. The India Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave alert for nearly 70 districts, warning of extremely high daytime temperatures and unusually warm nights.

Cities including Noida, Ghaziabad, and Meerut are witnessing temperatures between 42–43°C, with residents struggling to cope with the relentless heat.

Hot Nights Add To Discomfort

The situation has worsened due to rising night-time temperatures, offering little respite. Districts such as Saharanpur, Shamli, Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor and Moradabad are also experiencing hot nights, intensifying discomfort for residents.

Heatwave warnings have additionally been issued for Agra, Mathura, Hathras, Mainpuri, Sambhal, Rampur and Badaun.

From Lucknow To Varanasi, Heat Peaks

The capital Lucknow is witnessing conditions typically seen in peak summer months, with sparse movement on roads during afternoons. Other major districts including Varanasi, Sultanpur and Kanpur remain among the hottest zones.

Bundelkhand regions such as Chitrakoot, Banda, Hamirpur and Jhansi are also facing prolonged severe heat conditions.

Relief Likely As IMD Forecasts Rain Ahead

The IMD has indicated a shift in weather patterns beginning April 26, as a Western Disturbance becomes active over the region.

Light rainfall is expected in parts of western UP from April 26, with both western and eastern regions likely to receive showers on April 27 and 28. Increased cloud cover, thunderstorms, and gusty winds of 30-40 km/h are forecast between April 29 and 30.

The expected rainfall is likely to bring down temperatures, offering much-needed relief from the ongoing heatwave.

Meanwhile, parts of Delhi also experienced the season’s first heatwave on Friday, with the India Meteorological Department issuing a yellow alert and cautioning that similar conditions are likely to persist on Saturday.

According to the IMD, a heat wave is observed at a station when the maximum temperature crosses the 40-degree Celsius mark and is 4.5 to 6.4 degrees above normal.