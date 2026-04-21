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HomeCitiesDelhi On The Boil: First Heatwave To Hit The City Today As Temperature Set To Touch 43°C

Delhi On The Boil: First Heatwave To Hit The City Today As Temperature Set To Touch 43°C

Delhi residents are advised to take precautions, stay hydrated, and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun during peak hours.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 11:07 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi faces potential heatwave as temperatures approach 41°C.
  • Heatwave conditions likely from April 22 to April 24.
  • Daytime temperatures could surge to 43°C, exceeding 40°C.
  • Air quality remains in the moderate category with AQI 171.

Delhi Heatwave: Delhi could witness its first heatwave of the season as early as Tuesday, with the weather department predicting the maximum temperature may climb to around 41°C. The minimum temperature was recorded at 20.5°C, which is about 2.2 degrees below the seasonal average.

According to official data, Safdarjung registered a low of 20.5°C, while Palam recorded 22.2°C. Lodhi Road saw a minimum of 18.8°C, and the Ridge station reported 22.3°C. Ayanagar logged 21.2°C, all slightly below normal levels.

Also Read: Heatwave Alert: Maharashtra, Gujarat Likely To See More Hot Days This Year

Heatwave In Delhi Till April 24

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that heatwave conditions are likely to persist from April 22 to April 24, with daytime temperatures expected to rise further and possibly reach up to 43°C. A heatwave is typically declared when the maximum temperature crosses the 40°C mark.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained in the “moderate” category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 171, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Under CPCB standards, an AQI between 101 and 200 falls in the moderate range, indicating acceptable air quality but with possible health concerns for sensitive groups.

With temperatures on the rise, residents are advised to take precautions, stay hydrated, and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun during peak hours.

Also Read: Yusuf Pathan's Father-In-Law Attacks Mumbai Man With Bamboo Sticks, Baseball Bat

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is Delhi expected to experience its first heatwave of the season?

Delhi could witness its first heatwave as early as Tuesday. Heatwave conditions are likely to persist from April 22 to April 24.

What is the predicted maximum temperature during the heatwave?

The maximum temperature may climb to around 41°C and could possibly reach up to 43°C during the heatwave period.

What are the current minimum temperatures recorded in Delhi?

The minimum temperature recorded at Safdarjung was 20.5°C. Other stations like Palam, Lodhi Road, Ridge, and Ayanagar also reported minimum temperatures below seasonal averages.

What is Delhi's current air quality?

Delhi's air quality is in the 'moderate' category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 171.

What precautions should residents take during the heatwave?

Residents are advised to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun during peak hours.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 11:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Weather Today Delhi Temperature Today IMD Forecast Delhi Heatwave Alert
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