Heatwave Alert: Maharashtra, Gujarat Likely To See More Hot Days This Year

Northern parts of the Indo-Gangetic plains, eastern coastal states, and western regions including Maharashtra and Gujarat are expected to witness an above-normal number of heatwave days this year, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said several climatologically vulnerable regions, areas historically prone to extreme weather, are likely to record temperatures crossing 40°C, even if they do not officially fall under heatwave conditions. He pointed out that regions like Vidarbha in Maharashtra typically record temperatures around 41–42°C during this period, while states such as Uttar Pradesh and Haryana can see temperatures between 40°C and 44°C in May.

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He emphasised the need for preparedness, noting that such high-temperature days are expected and may become more frequent, especially during April, May, and the pre-monsoon period in June.

IMD's Outreach Measures

To help vulnerable populations cope with extreme heat, the IMD has introduced multiple outreach measures. These include WhatsApp groups to share timely weather updates with outdoor workers such as street vendors and agricultural labourers. Display boards have also been installed in various locations to inform people about heat conditions and necessary precautions.

Mohapatra said the aim is to ensure weather alerts reach as many people as possible through government channels, including the Common Alert Protocol of the National Disaster Management Authority, which enables mobile users to access forecasts and warnings. However, he acknowledged that some sections still lack access to such alerts, highlighting the need for more innovative and traditional communication methods.

Rising Temperatures A Recurring Trend?

He cited an example from last year when associations of rickshaw pullers, street vendors, and domestic workers in Delhi requested weather updates. The IMD shared information through WhatsApp with association representatives, who then relayed it to their members, along with installing display boards to spread awareness.

The IMD chief added that rising temperatures are becoming a recurring trend each year, particularly during peak summer months. To address this, the department issues seasonal heatwave outlooks in advance, along with extended forecasts every week and daily district-level warnings during summer.

The IMD had released its initial summer outlook for March to May in February, later updating it for April to June. The forecast indicates that heatwave conditions are likely across several regions, including parts of West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, the Indo-Gangetic plains, southern Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and northern parts of Maharashtra.