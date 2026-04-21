Yusuf Pathan's Father-In-Law Attacks Mumbai Man With Bamboo Sticks, Baseball Bat

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yusuf Pathan's in-laws arrested for assault after altercation.

Water splash escalated argument, leading to physical violence.

Accused used bamboo sticks and baseball bat in attack.

Three arrested, one absconding; judicial custody ordered.

Former India cricketer and Trinamool Congress MP Yusuf Pathan’s father-in-law, brother-in-law and a relative have been arrested in connection with an alleged assault case in Mumbai’s Byculla area.

The incident reportedly took place on Saturday night when Yusuf Khan (30), a local resident, was returning home around 9 pm. His car hit a puddle on the road, causing water to splash onto Shoaib Khan (35), a relative of Yusuf Pathan. Yusuf Khan claimed he stopped and immediately apologised, but an argument broke out. Shoaib allegedly abused him, smashed his car’s windshield with a bamboo stick, and physically assaulted him.

Following the incident, Yusuf Khan returned home and, on his family’s advice, decided to approach the police. However, on the way to the police station, they reportedly encountered Khalid Khan alias Makaliq, Yusuf Pathan’s father-in-law. Police said Khalid, along with his son Umarshad Khan (35), Shoaib Khan, and another accused Shehbaz Pathan, got into another altercation with Yusuf Khan and his family.

Bamboo Sticks, Baseball Bat Used In The Attack

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly attacked Yusuf Khan and his relatives using bamboo sticks and a baseball bat. In the assault, Yusuf Khan’s brother-in-law Salman, suffered a fractured hand, while his uncle, Zaki Ahmed, sustained serious injuries.

Police said Shehbaz Pathan is currently absconding, while the other three accused have been arrested. They have been booked on charges of assault and causing grievous hurt and were produced before a court, which remanded them to judicial custody till May 2.

Investigators are relying on CCTV footage, witness statements, and seized weapons, including bamboo sticks and a baseball bat, to build the case. According to police, the accused have been clearly identified through CCTV and by witnesses. The prosecution has opposed bail, stating that custodial interrogation is necessary to trace the absconding accused, verify criminal backgrounds, and prevent tampering with evidence.

'A Minor Altercation'

Meanwhile, the defence has argued that the incident was a minor altercation in which both sides were involved. Defence counsel Dayanand Dere claimed that police have presented a one-sided version of events, adding that Khalid Khan is a senior citizen who has also been implicated. He further stated that police later registered an FIR against Yusuf Khan as well, based on a counter-complaint.

Earlier reports had stated that the dispute began when water from a passing car splashed onto one of the accused, leading to an argument that escalated into violence. Yusuf Khan has alleged that he was attacked twice -- first at the spot and later while heading to file a police complaint.