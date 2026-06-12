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HomeCitiesDelhi Building Fire Kills Three In Tughlakabad, Multiple Residents Rescued In Overnight Operation

Delhi Building Fire Kills Three In Tughlakabad, Multiple Residents Rescued In Overnight Operation

Six people were rescued by firefighters, while at least eight injured occupants were shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 12 Jun 2026 08:21 AM (IST)

Three people were killed after a massive fire broke out in a multi-storey building in Delhi’s Tughlakabad area in the early hours of Friday, prompting an extensive rescue operation by the Delhi Fire Service (DFS).

Emergency responders rescued several residents trapped inside the building and rushed them to nearby hospitals. Officials said six people were rescued by DFS personnel and shifted for medical treatment with the assistance of the Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS).

According to the fire department, at least eight injured people were earlier evacuated from the building and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment. Authorities are continuing to assess the full extent of the incident.

Fire Erupts in Residential Building

The blaze broke out in a building located in Gali No. 1, near Naya Tara Apartment on Madhyam Marg, an area that falls under the jurisdiction of Okhla Fire Station-1.

Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) Yashwant Singh Meena said the structure consists of a ground floor and five upper floors. The building is situated in a narrow lane, which created additional challenges for firefighting teams and rescue personnel.

Preliminary information from the fire department suggested that the fire originated from vehicles parked inside the house, though the exact cause is yet to be officially confirmed.

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Multiple Distress Calls Trigger Large-Scale Response

Fire officials said several emergency calls reporting a blaze and people trapped inside the building were received between 2:35 am and 2:37 am.

In response, the Delhi Fire Service deployed three water tenders, two water bowsers, a breathing support unit and a Quick Response Vehicle to the scene. As more distress calls poured in, an additional water tender and light fire unit were also dispatched.

The operation was led by ADO Meena along with Station Training Officer Mukul Bhardwaj, Station Officer Samarth Lal and Station Officer Raj Kumar.

Rescue Operations Continue After Fire Brought Under Control

Firefighters immediately launched rescue efforts after receiving reports that several occupants were trapped inside the building.

At around 3:45 am, officials confirmed that the fire had been brought under control. Fifteen minutes later, at 4 am, the DFS issued a stop message, indicating that firefighting operations had been completed.

However, rescue efforts continued even after the flames were contained. During the final phase of the operation, firefighters rescued another person from the building, taking the total number of people rescued by DFS personnel to six.

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Investigation Underway

Authorities are yet to release complete details about the victims and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Officials are expected to conduct a detailed investigation to determine the cause of the fire and assess the damage caused to the building.

Further details are awaited as rescue and assessment operations continue.

Before You Go

West Bengal Politics: Kalyan Banerjee’s Open Revolt Against Abhishek Deepens TMC Crisis

Frequently Asked Questions

How many fatalities occurred in the Delhi building fire?

Three people were killed after a massive fire broke out in a multi-storey building in Delhi's Tughlakabad area on Friday.

How many individuals were rescued from the fire?

Six people were rescued by Delhi Fire Service personnel. Additionally, eight injured individuals were evacuated to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

What was the preliminary cause of the fire?

Preliminary information suggests the fire originated from vehicles parked inside the house. The exact cause is yet to be officially confirmed.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Jun 2026 08:01 AM (IST)
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Delhi Fire News DELHI NEWS
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