Firing Outside Guru Randhawa's Gym In Delhi, Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility

Shots were fired outside a gym linked to Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar area early Thursday morning, with a faction of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang later claiming responsibility for the attack through a social media post, police said.

According to investigators, two unidentified men arrived on a motorcycle at around 4 am and opened fire outside the 24 Hs Fitness gym before escaping from the spot. Police said at least seven rounds were fired during the incident.

The firing came to light around 5.15 am after staff members reached the gym and alerted authorities. No injuries were reported.

Bishnoi Gang's Message Surfaces Online

Guru Randhawa is associated with the brand as its owner and promoter. Soon after the incident, a social media message allegedly linked to the Anil Pandit faction of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang surfaced online, claiming responsibility for the attack. The group reportedly stated that it was unhappy with Guru Randhawa’s growing proximity to actor Salman Khan.

Investigators are currently verifying the authenticity of the post and probing whether the firing was intended as a warning or linked to extortion and gang rivalry.

Forensic experts have examined the crime scene, while CCTV footage from nearby areas is being reviewed to identify the attackers and trace their movement.

Police said a case has been registered and multiple teams have been formed to track down the accused. Officials added that all possible motives, including personal rivalry and organised crime links, are being examined.

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