Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesFiring Outside Guru Randhawa's Gym In Delhi, Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility

Firing Outside Guru Randhawa's Gym In Delhi, Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility

Two unidentified men arrived on a motorcycle at around 4 am and opened fire outside the 24 Hs Fitness gym before escaping from the spot.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 10:02 AM (IST)

Shots were fired outside a gym linked to Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar area early Thursday morning, with a faction of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang later claiming responsibility for the attack through a social media post, police said.

According to investigators, two unidentified men arrived on a motorcycle at around 4 am and opened fire outside the 24 Hs Fitness gym before escaping from the spot. Police said at least seven rounds were fired during the incident.

The firing came to light around 5.15 am after staff members reached the gym and alerted authorities. No injuries were reported.

Bishnoi Gang's Message Surfaces Online

Guru Randhawa is associated with the brand as its owner and promoter. Soon after the incident, a social media message allegedly linked to the Anil Pandit faction of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang surfaced online, claiming responsibility for the attack. The group reportedly stated that it was unhappy with Guru Randhawa’s growing proximity to actor Salman Khan.

Investigators are currently verifying the authenticity of the post and probing whether the firing was intended as a warning or linked to extortion and gang rivalry.

Forensic experts have examined the crime scene, while CCTV footage from nearby areas is being reviewed to identify the attackers and trace their movement.

Police said a case has been registered and multiple teams have been formed to track down the accused. Officials added that all possible motives, including personal rivalry and organised crime links, are being examined.

Also Read: Rain, Dust Storm To Hit Delhi-NCR Today As IMD Issues Orange Alert Amid Heatwave

Before You Go

Supreme Court Move: Meenakshi Natarajan approaches the Supreme Court over rejection of her nomination

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 11 Jun 2026 10:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Crime Guru Randhawa Delhi Gym Firing
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Firing Outside Guru Randhawa's Gym In Delhi, Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility
Firing Outside Guru Randhawa's Gym In Delhi, Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility
Cities
Bengal Crackdown: TMC Leader Held In Extortion Case, Another Party Functionary Arrested
Bengal Crackdown: TMC Leader Held In Extortion Case, Another Party Functionary Arrested
Cities
Rain, Dust Storm To Hit Delhi-NCR Today As IMD Issues Orange Alert Amid Heatwave
Rain, Dust Storm To Hit Delhi-NCR Today As IMD Issues Orange Alert Amid Heatwave
Cities
Shiv Sena Demands Action On Navi Mumbai Power Outages
Shiv Sena Demands Action On Navi Mumbai Power Outages
Advertisement

Videos

Supreme Court Move: Meenakshi Natarajan approaches the Supreme Court over rejection of her nomination
Oman Coast Incident: US Navy reportedly attacks commercial vessel Seto Bello near Oman
Iran Retaliates: Tehran claims missile attacks on US military bases in Iraq, Kuwait, and Bahrain
PoK Unrest: Shutdown continues for the third consecutive day in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir
US-Iran Conflict: America launches fresh strikes on multiple Iranian locations.
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget