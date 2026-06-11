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HomeCitiesTwo Cars With Same Number Plate Found In Kota, Probe Underway

Two Cars With Same Number Plate Found In Kota, Probe Underway

One of the vehicles bearing the number was being used on contract by the District Education Officer (Headquarters) office. Meanwhile, another luxury car was also seen moving around the collectorate.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 01:09 PM (IST)

A bizarre case involving duplicate vehicle registration numbers has surfaced in Rajasthan’s Kota city, triggering concern within the transport department and administrative circles.

Two separate luxury vehicles were allegedly found operating with the same registration number -- RJ 20 TA 3692 -- raising questions over possible irregularities in the vehicle registration system.

According to reports, one of the vehicles bearing the number was being used on contract by the District Education Officer (Headquarters) office. Meanwhile, another luxury car carrying the identical registration number was also reportedly seen moving around the collectorate and nearby areas.

Both Cars Parked Together

The matter gained serious attention after both vehicles were allegedly spotted parked together inside the collectorate premises.

The sight of two cars carrying the same registration number sparked discussions among government employees and local residents, with many questioning how the same number could be assigned to two different vehicles. Suspicions have also been raised over the possible use of fake number plates.

Officials concerned have said the matter is under investigation. However, the incident has raised fresh concerns over the functioning of the transport department and the integrity of the vehicle registration process.

Authorities are now expected to examine whether the issue stems from a clerical error, registration fraud, or deliberate misuse of number plates.

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ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 11 Jun 2026 01:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajasthan #Rajasthan #Kota
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