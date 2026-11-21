Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi's minimum temperature dropped; further fall expected soon.

Saturday will see morning fog; clear skies later.

National capital's air quality remains in 'poor' category.

The winter chill is gradually intensifying across Delhi-NCR, with the minimum temperature in the national capital dropping to 10.5 degrees Celsius on Friday. While the mercury is expected to rise slightly on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast another fall of around 2-3 degrees Celsius in the days ahead.

The weather is likely to remain largely clear on Saturday, November 21, although fog and haze may affect visibility in several parts of Delhi during the morning. The IMD has also indicated that a western disturbance active in the middle troposphere, around 5.8 km above sea level, could cause fluctuations in temperatures.

Delhi Weather Today: Fog In Morning, Clear Sky Later

According to the IMD, Delhi's minimum temperature on Saturday is expected to remain between 13 and 15 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is likely to settle between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius.

Fog and haze are expected in several areas during the morning, with visibility likely to be affected at some locations. Conditions are expected to improve as the sky clears in the afternoon.

South-easterly winds are forecast to blow at speeds of 5-10 kmph during the day.

Light fog was reported in some parts of the capital during Friday morning. Safdarjung recorded the day's lowest visibility at 7:30 am.

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Delhi Temperature: Minimum Drops To 10.5°C

On Friday, November 20, the maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 28.19 degrees Celsius, while the minimum settled at 10.5 degrees Celsius. The minimum was around 4 degrees lower than the previous reading and 1.8 degrees below the seasonal average, according to the weather department.

The IMD has forecast a rise of 2-3 degrees Celsius in temperatures on Saturday, followed by a likely decline of a similar magnitude.

Over the preceding 24 hours, Delhi's minimum temperatures largely remained between 11 and 13 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures ranged from 25 to 29 degrees Celsius. North-westerly winds blew at speeds of up to 10-15 kmph during this period.

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Delhi AQI Remains In 'Poor' Category

Delhi on Saturday recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 279, placing it in the 'poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The national capital's 24-hour average AQI stood at 270 on Friday, which was also in the 'poor' category.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System's real-time source apportionment estimates, PM2.5 concentration emerged as the largest contributor to Delhi's poor air quality on Friday, accounting for 27.2 per cent of the estimated pollution load.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.