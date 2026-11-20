Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Minor girl allegedly raped by known acquaintance in Greater Noida.

Police arrested the accused within two hours after encounter.

Accused injured in police encounter; illegal pistol recovered.

Case registered under POCSO Act; victim's condition stable.

A minor girl who had arrived with her family to attend a function in Greater Noida was allegedly raped after a man known to her lured her to a field. The 20-year-old accused was arrested following a police encounter within around two hours of the incident in the Badalpur police station area.

The accused, identified as Rohit, sustained a bullet injury during the encounter and was taken into custody. According to the police, he was a friend of the victim's maternal uncle and was known to the girl, who addressed him as 'mama'.

Police said the accused allegedly took the 12-year-old girl to a field on the pretext of something and sexually assaulted her. After receiving information about the incident, several police teams were formed to trace and apprehend him.

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Accused Injured In Police Encounter

The police launched a search operation soon after the incident was reported. Within approximately two hours, the teams tracked down the accused, leading to an encounter in which he was injured by police fire and arrested. An illegal country-made pistol and a motorcycle were recovered from his possession, police said.

According to the police, the victim's condition is stable. A case was registered against the accused under the Arms Act, Section 65(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

DCP Central Noida Dr Praveen Ranjan Singh also issued a statement on the incident. Police said the law-and-order situation in the area remains normal.

Further legal proceedings are underway.

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