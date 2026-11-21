Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom South Delhi expects major traffic congestion from 27 weddings.

Police advise Metro use, avoiding affected roads Saturday.

Wedding season begins; traders expect massive Rs 6 lakh crore.

Several roads in South Delhi are likely to witness traffic congestion on Saturday as more than 27 wedding functions are scheduled across the area, attracting over 12,000 guests and an estimated 5,000 additional vehicles, the Delhi Traffic Police said.

The functions are planned along SSN Marg (Bhati Mines Road), Bandh Road, Mandi Road and MG Road. In an advisory, the traffic police identified eight stretches that could experience congestion: SSN Marg, 100 Foota Road, Anuvrat Marg, Aurobindo Marg, Mandi Road, Jonapur Road, Mehrauli-Gurugram Road and Mehrauli-Mahipalpur Road.

Traffic Police Deploys Personnel, Advises Commuters To Use Metro

The traffic police said adequate personnel had been deployed in the area to regulate vehicular movement and manage the expected rush.

Commuters have been advised to avoid the affected roads wherever possible and opt for the Delhi Metro to save time and fuel. They have also been asked to plan their journeys in advance and monitor the traffic police's social media handles for real-time updates and information on diversions.

Wedding guests have been requested to park only in designated parking areas and refrain from parking their vehicles along roadsides.

For traffic-related assistance, commuters can contact the Delhi Traffic Police helpline at 1095. In case of an emergency, they can dial 112.

🚦 TRAFFIC ADVISORY | 📅 Saturday, 21 November 2026 💍 27+ marriage functions are scheduled in South Delhi tomorrow, on SSN Marg (Bhati Mines Road), Bandh Road, Mandi Road and M.G. Road. 👥 Expected gathering: 12,000+ 🚗 Expected additional vehicles: 5,000+ Delhi Traffic Police has deployed adequate staff to regulate traffic. However, congestion is likely on the following stretches: ⚠️ Expect congestion on: 1️⃣ SSN Marg (Bhati Mines Road) 2️⃣ 100 Foota Road 3️⃣ Anuvrat Marg 4️⃣ Aurobindo Marg 5️⃣ Mandi Road 6️⃣ Jonapur Road 7️⃣ Mehrauli–Gurugram Road 8️⃣ Mehrauli–Mahipalpur Road ✅ Commuters are advised to: ⛔ Avoid the above routes, wherever possible 🚇 Use public transport like Delhi Metro to save time and fuel 🕒 Plan your journey and keep extra travel time in hand 📲 Follow @dtptraffic for real-time traffic updates and diversions 🙏 Wedding guests are requested to park only in designated parking areas, and to avoid parking on the roadside. ☎️ Traffic Helpline: 1095 | 🚨 Emergency: 112 Your cooperation is solicited. Drive safe! 🚗💨 #DelhiTrafficAdvisory #TrafficAlert #SouthDelhi #WeddingSeason #DelhiTrafficPolice #DelhiMetro #RoadSafety @DelhiPolice — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) November 20, 2026

Wedding Season Begins, Traders Expect Rs 6 Lakh Crore Business

After a four-month pause, wedding celebrations are set to resume across the country from Saturday, November 21, with traders anticipating business worth around Rs 6 lakh crore during the upcoming season. In Delhi-NCR, the wedding-related trade is expected to generate nearly Rs 1 lakh crore, according to the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI).

Following a strong festive season, traders are expecting another significant surge in consumer spending across sectors ranging from jewellery and clothing to hospitality and transportation.

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said around 5.2 lakh weddings were expected nationwide, generating an estimated Rs 6 lakh crore in business. He, along with General Secretary Gurmeet Arora, said Delhi-NCR alone was expected to see around five lakh weddings, contributing nearly Rs 1 lakh crore.