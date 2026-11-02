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English NewsCitiesGRAP-II Curbs Implemented Across Delhi-NCR As AQI Deteriorates To 324

GRAP-II Curbs Implemented Across Delhi-NCR As AQI Deteriorates To 324

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 02 Nov 2026 06:20 PM (IST)

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has implemented Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR with immediate effect from November 2 after Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 324. Under the measures, authorities will carry out daily mechanical and vacuum sweeping of roads, sprinkle water and dust suppressants on major roads, and intensify action at pollution hotspots.

Inspections at construction sites will be stepped up to ensure dust control. Public transport and carpooling will be encouraged, while the open burning of waste and biomass will be prohibited. The CAQM has urged all concerned departments and residents to cooperate in efforts to curb pollution.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Nov 2026 06:20 PM (IST)
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