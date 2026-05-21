Delhi Power Demand Crosses 8,000MW For First Time This Season Amid Relentless Heatwave

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi's power demand hit 8,039MW, the earliest on record.

Soaring temperatures increase cooling appliance usage across the city.

Despite high demand, power supply infrastructure remained stable.

Officials anticipate peak demand could reach 9,000MW this summer.

Delhi’s peak power demand crossed the 8,000 megawatt mark for the first time this season on Wednesday as an intense and prolonged heatwave continued to grip the national capital.

The city’s electricity demand touched 8,039MW at 3.35 pm, marking the earliest in the season that Delhi has breached the 8,000MW threshold, according to official data.

The sharp rise underlines the growing pressure on the Capital’s power infrastructure as soaring temperatures drive up the use of air-conditioners, coolers and other cooling appliances across households and commercial establishments.

Earliest 8,000MW Breach Recorded in Delhi

Before this year, Delhi had crossed the 8,000MW mark in May only once, during the extreme summer of 2024.

That year, the Capital first touched 8,000MW on May 22 before repeatedly crossing the level between May 29 and May 31. Demand continued rising through June, eventually reaching Delhi’s all-time peak of 8,656MW on June 19, 2024.

Historically, Delhi’s peak power demand usually breaches the 8,000MW level only in June or July, according to data from the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC).

The contrast with previous years has been stark. Delhi’s May peak demand stood at 6,916MW in 2023, 7,070MW in 2022 and just 4,959MW in 2021.

Demand Climbs Rapidly Within 24 Hours

Wednesday’s peak also surpassed Tuesday afternoon’s demand of 7,776MW, reported Hindustan Times. Power consumption later climbed further to 7,841MW during the night hours.

Despite the steep rise in electricity usage, distribution companies said the city’s supply network remained stable without any major disruptions.

BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) recorded peak demands of 3,665MW and 1,753MW respectively in their supply areas.

BSES officials said preparations had been strengthened to ensure uninterrupted supply for more than 5.3 million consumers and nearly 22.5 million residents across South, West, East and Central Delhi.

Discoms Rely on Backup Arrangements

Power companies said they have put multiple contingency measures in place to tackle the summer surge in electricity demand.

“The arrangements include long-term PPAs, bilateral tie-ups, banking arrangements with other states and advanced technologies to accurately estimate load and maintain uninterrupted supply,” a BSES official said.

Tata Power DDL, which supplies electricity to parts of north and northwest Delhi, said it successfully met a peak demand of 2,249MW in its areas.

“Tata Power-DDL has undertaken measures such as bilateral agreements, reserve shutdown mechanisms, and participation in power exchanges to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the peak demand season,” a company spokesperson said.

Delhi Could Touch 9,000MW This Summer

Officials expect power demand in Delhi to rise even further in the coming weeks if high temperatures persist.

According to projections by the State Load Dispatch Centre, Delhi’s peak power demand could approach the 9,000MW mark this year.

Data also showed that electricity consumption in 2026 has remained consistently higher than in previous years. Till May 20, Delhi recorded a peak demand of 8,039MW, compared with 7,533MW during the same period in 2025 and 7,591MW in 2024.

Between May 1 and May 20, Delhi’s peak demand exceeded corresponding 2025 levels on 15 out of 20 days. Compared with 2024, demand in 2026 remained higher on 13 out of 20 days.