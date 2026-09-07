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English NewsCitiesDelhi PG Building Collapse: Lookout Notice Issued For Owner Hariram Bansal, Police Intensify Search

Delhi PG Building Collapse: Lookout Notice Issued For Owner Hariram Bansal, Police Intensify Search

Delhi Police have issued a lookout notice against Hariram Bansal, owner of the boys’ paying guest accommodation whose multi-storey building collapsed in Satya Niketan, killing six people.

Written By : Sushil Kumar Pandey |  Updated at : 07 Sep 2026 11:14 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Police issued lookout notice for building owner Hariram Bansal.
  • Owner faces charges; six died, eleven people rescued.
  • MCD sealed adjoining PG; ordered sealing illegal constructions.
  • Magisterial inquiry ordered; officials vow strict action.

Delhi Police have issued a lookout notice against Hariram Bansal, the owner of the boys’ paying guest accommodation whose multi-storey building collapsed in south-west Delhi’s Satya Niketan area, killing six people.

Police have a copy of Bansal’s passport and have formed multiple teams to trace him. Raids are being conducted at several locations as the search for the building owner continues. Police have been looking for Bansal since Sunday, following the collapse.

The building near Delhi University’s South Campus came down at around 1.30 pm on Sunday while repair and renovation work was underway. At least 11 people have been rescued from the debris, while the death toll has risen to six.

ALSO READ | No Sanctioned Plan, No Fire NOC: How Delhi’s Satya Niketan PG Building Became A Death Trap

FIR Registered Against Building Owner And Others

An FIR has been registered at the South Campus police station against Hariram Bansal and others. The charges include culpable homicide, negligence in the upkeep of a structure and endangering safety.

Police have formed teams to trace Bansal and others allegedly involved in the incident. Rescue operations continued through the night, with multiple agencies working at the site.

The Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, National Disaster Response Force, Delhi Disaster Management Authority, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, CATS and Civil Defence were involved in the rescue operation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said one more person was rescued during the night but was brought dead, taking the death toll to six.

MCD Seals Adjoining Building

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has sealed an adjoining building housing a women’s PG following the collapse. It has also ordered the immediate sealing of all illegal constructions exceeding four floors.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident, while police continue their investigation into the collapse and the role of those responsible for the building.

Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi said strict action would be taken against officials responsible for allowing illegal structures. He said officials found guilty would face stringent action, including immediate dismissal.

ALSO READ | DU South Campus Colleges Open Doors To PG Students After Satya Niketan Building Collapse

CM Rekha Gupta Visits Site, Reviews Injured At AIIMS

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the collapse site and later met doctors at the AIIMS Trauma Centre to review the condition of those rescued.

She said strict action would be taken against those responsible for the incident and assured that no one would be spared. The government, she said, was in touch with the families of the injured and providing necessary support.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is being held responsible for the building collapse?

Hariram Bansal, owner of the boys' paying guest accommodation, is being held responsible. Police have issued a lookout notice for him and registered an FIR.

How many casualties resulted from the building collapse?

Six people were killed in the collapse. At least 11 people were rescued from the debris.

What actions has the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) taken?

The MCD sealed an adjoining women's PG building. They also ordered the immediate sealing of all illegal constructions exceeding four floors.

What charges have been filed against the building owner?

An FIR has been registered against Hariram Bansal and others. The charges include culpable homicide, negligence in upkeep of a structure, and endangering safety.

Published at : 07 Sep 2026 11:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
DELHI NEWS Satya Niketan Building Collapse PG Building Collapse
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