Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh Gets One-Year Extension, To Remain In Office Till 2027

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Defence Secretary Rajesh Singh received one-year extension from ACC.

His tenure now continues until October 31, 2027.

Singh promoted faster decision-making and missile sector privatization.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved a one-year extension of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh’s tenure. According to the ACC, he will continue in the post until October 31, 2027, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

His current tenure was scheduled to end on October 31, 2026. The extension has been approved through an official notification, allowing Singh to continue serving as Defence Secretary for another year.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved a one-year service extension for Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh He will now serve in the role until October 31, 2027, or until further orders, whichever comes earlier. His current tenure was scheduled to end on October 31, 2026. — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2026

Rajesh Kumar Singh’s Previous Roles

Rajesh Kumar Singh became the 40th Defence Secretary in 2024, succeeding Giridhar Aramane. During his tenure, he worked to encourage faster decision-making in the Defence Ministry and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). He also played a key role in opening up the missile sector to privatisation.

Before taking charge as Defence Secretary, Singh served as Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) from April 2023 to August 2024. He had earlier served as Secretary in the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

Rajesh Kumar Singh Is A 1989-Batch IAS Officer

Born on November 24, 1964, Rajesh Kumar Singh is a 1989-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Kerala cadre. He has been serving as Secretary in the Ministry of Defence, Department of Defence, at South Block in New Delhi, since November 1, 2024.

Singh holds a graduation degree in Economics. Over the course of his career, he has held several positions, including Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Chief Executive Officer, Principal Secretary to the Government, Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO), Joint Secretary, Commissioner, Special Officer and Project Director.

He speaks Hindi, English and Malayalam.