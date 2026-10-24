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English NewsCitiesOne Dead After Massive Fire Engulfs Over Four Shops In Noida Sector 126, Gas Cylinder Explosion Suspected

One Dead After Massive Fire Engulfs Over Four Shops In Noida Sector 126, Gas Cylinder Explosion Suspected

One person died after a fire engulfed more than four shops behind Raipur Temple in Noida's Sector 126. Six of 12 fire tenders were used to control the blaze. A gas cylinder explosion is suspected.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 24 Oct 2026 05:04 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Fire broke out at Noida shops, killing one person.
  • Blaze rapidly spread, engulfed multiple food establishments.
  • Gas cylinder reportedly exploded; police cleared the area.

A massive fire broke out at several food and beverage shops behind Raipur Temple in Noida's Sector 126 police station area on Saturday, leaving one person dead, police said.

The blaze rapidly spread to adjoining establishments, engulfing more than four shops. Six fire tenders were deployed to bring the fire under control.

One Dead In Fire

Speaking to PTI, ADCP Noida Abhay Kumar Mishra said, "Today, information was received about a fire in the Thana 126 area, after which local police and fire brigade vehicles immediately reached the spot. All senior officers reached the spot. After that, the shops were immediately vacated temporarily, and the fire was brought under control. 12 fire brigade vehicles had come, of which six were used. One person was found unconscious, who was sent to hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Further legal proceedings are underway."

During the firefighting operation, a person was found unconscious and immediately taken to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

According to preliminary information, a gas cylinder reportedly exploded during the fire, intensifying the blaze and triggering concern among people in the vicinity.

Police Clear Area, Crowd Asked To Maintain Safe Distance

Local police personnel also reached the spot and took measures to control the situation and ensure public safety.

As a crowd gathered near the affected shops, police personnel cleared the area and moved people away from the burning establishments to prevent further casualties and allow emergency response teams to carry out their operations without obstruction.

Bystanders were instructed to maintain a safe distance from the affected shops. Police personnel remained deployed at the scene to manage the crowd, maintain security and prevent people from entering the hazardous area, IANS reported.

Further details regarding the exact cause of the fire and the extent of damage to the shops are awaited.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident occurred in Noida's Sector 126?

A massive fire broke out at several food and beverage shops behind Raipur Temple on Saturday. The blaze rapidly spread, engulfing more than four establishments.

Were there any casualties in the Noida fire?

Yes, one person was found unconscious during the firefighting operation and later declared dead at the hospital.

What was the preliminary cause of the fire?

According to preliminary information, a gas cylinder reportedly exploded during the fire, intensifying the blaze.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 24 Oct 2026 05:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Noida Fire Noida Sector 126 AmityUniversity
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