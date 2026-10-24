Anant Singh Expelled From JD(U) For Six Years, Party Moves To Cancel His MLA Membership

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom JD(U) expelled Mokama MLA Anant Singh for six years.

Action taken due to indiscipline, anti-party activities; wife also expelled.

Singh openly campaigned for another party against JD(U) nominee.

The Janata Dal (United) has expelled Mokama MLA Anant Kumar Singh from the party for six years and cancelled his primary membership with immediate effect, in a major development in Bihar politics.

The party cited several reasons for the action, including repeated violations of its directives, the use of inappropriate and insulting language against the top leadership, and campaigning for a candidate from another party against a JD(U) nominee in the recently held Legislative Council elections.

Bihar: Janata Dal (United) has expelled Mokama MLA Anant Kumar Singh from the party for six years and cancelled his primary membership with immediate effect. The party cited repeated disobedience of its instructions, the use of inappropriate and insulting language against its top leadership, and campaigning for another party's candidate against the JD(U) nominee in the recently concluded Legislative Council elections. — IANS (@ians_india) October 24, 2026

JD(U) Also Expels Anant Singh's Wife

The party has also expelled Anant Singh's wife, Neelam Devi, a former MLA from Mokama, for six years. The action against both leaders comes amid allegations of indiscipline and activities against the party's interests.

Over the past several days, Anant Singh had repeatedly made statements against the JD(U). He also sought votes for Jan Suraaj's candidate against JD(U) MLC candidate Neeraj Singh and appealed to voters to ensure the former's victory.

Party Cites Indiscipline, Anti-Party Activities

According to the JD(U), Anant Singh campaigned against its candidate and openly supported the nominee of another party. The party termed this serious indiscipline and anti-party activity, leading to the decision to expel him.

After the elections, JD(U) national president and former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had visited Neeraj Kumar at his residence. The meeting was seen as a sign that the party leadership stood firmly behind Neeraj Kumar.

The action against Anant Singh and Neelam Devi now signals the JD(U) leadership's strict stance on cases of indiscipline.

The party's order also stated that it would recommend to the Bihar Assembly Speaker that Anant Singh's membership of the Legislative Assembly be cancelled under the Tenth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.