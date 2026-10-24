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English NewsNewsIndiaAnant Singh Expelled From JD(U) For Six Years, Party Moves To Cancel His MLA Membership

Anant Singh Expelled From JD(U) For Six Years, Party Moves To Cancel His MLA Membership

JD(U) has expelled Mokama MLA Anant Singh and his wife Neelam Devi for six years over alleged indiscipline and anti-party activities. It will also seek cancellation of Anant Singh's MLA membership.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 24 Oct 2026 08:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • JD(U) expelled Mokama MLA Anant Singh for six years.
  • Action taken due to indiscipline, anti-party activities; wife also expelled.
  • Singh openly campaigned for another party against JD(U) nominee.

The Janata Dal (United) has expelled Mokama MLA Anant Kumar Singh from the party for six years and cancelled his primary membership with immediate effect, in a major development in Bihar politics.

The party cited several reasons for the action, including repeated violations of its directives, the use of inappropriate and insulting language against the top leadership, and campaigning for a candidate from another party against a JD(U) nominee in the recently held Legislative Council elections.

JD(U) Also Expels Anant Singh's Wife

The party has also expelled Anant Singh's wife, Neelam Devi, a former MLA from Mokama, for six years. The action against both leaders comes amid allegations of indiscipline and activities against the party's interests.

Over the past several days, Anant Singh had repeatedly made statements against the JD(U). He also sought votes for Jan Suraaj's candidate against JD(U) MLC candidate Neeraj Singh and appealed to voters to ensure the former's victory.

Party Cites Indiscipline, Anti-Party Activities

According to the JD(U), Anant Singh campaigned against its candidate and openly supported the nominee of another party. The party termed this serious indiscipline and anti-party activity, leading to the decision to expel him.

After the elections, JD(U) national president and former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had visited Neeraj Kumar at his residence. The meeting was seen as a sign that the party leadership stood firmly behind Neeraj Kumar.

The action against Anant Singh and Neelam Devi now signals the JD(U) leadership's strict stance on cases of indiscipline.

The party's order also stated that it would recommend to the Bihar Assembly Speaker that Anant Singh's membership of the Legislative Assembly be cancelled under the Tenth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has the Janata Dal (United) recently expelled?

The Janata Dal (United) has expelled Mokama MLA Anant Kumar Singh and his wife, Neelam Devi. Their primary membership was cancelled, and they are barred from the party for six years.

What were the reasons for Anant Kumar Singh's expulsion from JD(U)?

Anant Kumar Singh was expelled for repeated violations of party directives and using inappropriate language. He also campaigned for a candidate from another party against a JD(U) nominee.

What further action is JD(U) planning regarding Anant Singh?

JD(U) will recommend to the Bihar Assembly Speaker that Anant Singh's Legislative Assembly membership be cancelled. This is under the Tenth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 24 Oct 2026 08:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
JD (U) Neelam Devi Anant SIngh
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