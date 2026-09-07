No Sanctioned Plan, No Fire NOC: How Delhi’s Satya Niketan PG Building Became A Death Trap

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The collapsed five-storey building lacked sanctioned plans and permits.

Satya Niketan, a student hub, saw rampant unauthorised construction.

Investigation focuses on basement work, seepage, and structural integrity.

The five-storey building that collapsed in south Delhi’s Satya Niketan on Sunday, killing several people, had no sanctioned building plan and unauthorised construction in its basement, according to a senior Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) official familiar with the initial assessment.

The findings have put the spotlight once again on unchecked construction in Satya Niketan, a densely populated neighbourhood beside Delhi University’s South Campus where multi-storey paying guest (PG) accommodations have expanded rapidly over the years.

What was once a low-rise resettlement colony has evolved into a crowded student hub filled with PGs, rented rooms, messes, cafes and eateries. But officials say much of this transformation took place outside prescribed rules, raising questions about how violations remained undetected for so long.

Rampant Construction Transformed Satya Niketan

Satya Niketan was developed in the early 1970s as one of Delhi’s first resettlement colonies. An MCD official said it was among roughly 45 such colonies developed during that period, with residents receiving freehold rights in 2011.

Its location next to South Campus subsequently turned the neighbourhood into a major student accommodation and rental market. Property owners increasingly added rooms and floors to existing buildings to cater to the growing demand.

However, an MCD official said the collapsed property had no sanctioned building plan. Construction in its basement was also unauthorised, while the fifth floor was not permitted under Floor Area Ratio (FAR) regulations.

“Permission for changes in basement of a standing structure cannot be granted. It is hazardous. It is the failure of the field staff to detect the activity,” the official said.

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Collapsed Building Had No Fire NOC

Questions have also emerged over fire safety. PG accommodation is allowed subject to minimum plot sizes and road-width requirements. Buildings above 9 metres that house more than 20 students require a fire NOC and are treated as assembly buildings, according to a second civic official, according to an HT report.

“This does not have any fire NOC despite so many rooms. Essentially, the whole area has mushroomed in a similar fashion,” the official said.

The scale of the transformation has added to the concern. Satya Niketan was originally planned as a low-density settlement, but today the compact neighbourhood caters to a huge student population, with PGs, rented accommodation, eateries and other establishments packed into multi-storey buildings.

Basement Construction Under Scanner After Collapse

Investigators are examining whether illegal construction work was being carried out in the basement when the building collapsed on Sunday. Initial inquiries indicated that the basement had previously suffered waterlogging, raising the possibility that seepage may have weakened the structure.

Officials are also examining whether any construction or repair work aggravated the situation. The MCD said it was looking into the matter, while police are likely to examine how any work may have been permitted during the monsoon season.

An investigator said the building owner, contractor and labourers would be questioned. It remained unclear whether permission had been obtained for the work or whether the construction was allegedly being carried out illegally, potentially with the involvement of local authorities responsible for detecting such violations.

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13 Students Registered As PG Residents

Mayor Pravesh Wahi, who inspected the site, said the building was more than four decades old and had two rooms on each floor in a ground-plus-four-storey structure. He said the MCD’s immediate priority was the rescue operation and that it was too early to determine whether construction or repair work was underway when the building collapsed because the entire structure was buried under debris.

Wahi said 13 students were registered as paying guests in the building, reported TOI. An MCD official said there was no record of the property being booked or sealed and that no complaints had been received about construction work there.

A senior MCD official said the building exceeded the prescribed height limit of 17.5 metres. However, the civic body was still investigating whether digging or structural work had recently taken place in the basement or on the ground floor.

Rain, Structural Work Among Possible Causes

“Given the incessant rain, we are examining the possibility of seepage weakening the structure. Repair or other work could also have contributed to the collapse. At this stage, however, it is difficult to establish the exact cause,” the official said.

The official said the building owner, who lives in Gurgaon, owns another property in the area and alleged negligence on his part. The adjoining building was also found to have structural deficiencies, including the absence of a proper beam structure.

Given the perceived safety risk, the neighbouring building was vacated and was scheduled to be demolished on Monday, with residents to be shifted to a nearby community hall.

Former Delhi Fire Service director Atul Garg also pointed to uncertainty surrounding regulations governing PG accommodations. He said the rules are defined for buildings above 15 metres, while fire brigade approval is not granted for buildings below that height. Garg said the collapsed structure had originally been built for residential use but was being used commercially, adding that responsibility in such cases lies with the building authority.