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English NewsEducationDU South Campus Colleges Open Doors To PG Students After Satya Niketan Building Collapse

DU South Campus Colleges Open Doors To PG Students After Satya Niketan Building Collapse

DU South Campus colleges have arranged accommodation, meals and sleeping facilities for students from nearby PGs after the Satya Niketan building collapse.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 07 Sep 2026 11:07 AM (IST)

New Delhi: Colleges across Delhi University’s South Campus have stepped in to support students staying in nearby paying guest (PG) accommodations following the building collapse in Delhi’s Satya Niketan. 

The colleges have arranged facilities for students living in nearby PGs, including accommodation, meals, and sleeping arrangements. Shri Venkateshwara College has also issued an official notice regarding the arrangements. 

ALSO READ: No Sanctioned Plan, No Fire NOC: How Delhi’s Satya Niketan PG Building Became A Death Trap

The support comes after a PG building in Satya Niketan collapsed on Sunday afternoon, leaving several people trapped under the rubble. 

South Campus Colleges Arrange Accommodation and Meals 

South Campus colleges have made arrangements to provide students from nearby PG accommodations with essential facilities, including places to stay, food and sleeping arrangements. 

The measures are aimed at supporting students affected by the situation following the building collapse in the area. 

Shri Venkateshwara College has also issued an official notice concerning the arrangements for students. 

Satya Niketan PG Building Collapses 

The incident took place in Delhi’s Satya Niketan on Sunday afternoon when a roughly 30-year-old building suddenly collapsed. 

The building housed a paying guest accommodation for boys. The structure was reduced to rubble, with several people trapped underneath following the collapse. 

Six people have reportedly died in the incident, while eight others are said to have sustained serious injuries. 

ALSO READ: Delhi Schools Closed On Sept 11 For BRICS Summit: Check Holiday Details

Rescue Operations Underway 

Rescue operations have been continuing since Sunday afternoon as authorities search through the debris for survivors. 

There are concerns that more people could still be trapped beneath the rubble, with rescue teams continuing their efforts at the site. 

Meanwhile, South Campus colleges have arranged accommodation, meals, and sleeping facilities for students staying in nearby PGs following the incident.

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 07 Sep 2026 10:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live DELHI NEWS Satya Niketan Building Collapse DU South Campus Colleges PG Building Collapse
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