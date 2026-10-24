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English NewsCitiesMumbai Man Arrested Over Alleged JeM Links, ATS Finds Masood Azhar's Audio Clips On His Phone

Mumbai Man Arrested Over Alleged JeM Links, ATS Finds Masood Azhar's Audio Clips On His Phone

Maharashtra ATS is examining the accused's alleged inflammatory social media posts, audio clips of Masood Azhar's speeches, and a comment about PM Modi's Mumbai visit.

Written By : Suraj Ojha |  Updated at : 24 Oct 2026 07:44 AM (IST)

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a 33-year-old man from Mumbai's Mahim area over alleged links with Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), after investigators reportedly found inflammatory social media posts and audio clips of speeches by the group's chief, Maulana Masood Azhar, on his phone.

The accused, identified as Mohammed Hasan Abu Sarmad Akhtar, was arrested by the ATS's Kalachowki unit near the Mahim Metro station, in the Laxmi Building area, following a tip-off. According to the agency's investigation, his social media accounts and mobile phone contained messages allegedly supporting jihad and other objectionable material.

Investigators are also examining whether the accused was in contact with Pakistani Intelligence Operators (PIOs). The probe is focusing on his online activities, social media posts and connections through Telegram groups.

ATS Flags Alleged Social Media Post About PM Modi's Mumbai Visit

According to the ATS, a post on the accused's Instagram account, ‘hassansheikh6603’, dated September 8, 2026, referred to a report about a security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mumbai visit. The agency alleged that the post contained a comment suggesting that something similar to what happened to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi should happen to PM Modi.

Investigators also reportedly found posts on his Instagram and X accounts that allegedly supported jihad and urged members of the Muslim community to take up arms.

The accused worked as a Rapido rider and sold perfumes, according to sources. His mobile phone has been seized for technical examination, and investigators said they found objectionable material and screenshots during the probe.

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Telegram Group Allegedly Shared Masood Azhar's Speeches

The ATS said the accused operated a Telegram group where audio clips of speeches by Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar were allegedly uploaded on June 1, 2026. The speeches reportedly concerned the Babri Masjid and other issues.

Investigators also found that the accused was allegedly an active subscriber to a Pakistan-backed extremist Telegram channel called ‘IBN-e-Qasim’.

The agency is now examining his digital activity and contacts to establish whether other individuals in Mumbai or elsewhere in Maharashtra were involved.

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Case Registered Under BNS Section 196(1)

The ATS's Kalachowki unit has registered a case against the accused under Section 196(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with promoting enmity between different groups on grounds including religion and language, and acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony.

The investigation is continuing, with the ATS examining the digital evidence recovered from the accused's phone and seeking to establish the nature of his alleged contacts with Pakistani intelligence operatives. 

Published at : 24 Oct 2026 07:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Maharashtra Maulana Masood Azhar Jaish-e-Mohammed Maharashtra ATS Mumbai News
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