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English NewsSportsCricketIND vs NZ: Tilak Varma's Unbeaten 51 Seals 4-Wicket Win, India Lead Series 2-0

IND vs NZ: Tilak Varma's Unbeaten 51 Seals 4-Wicket Win, India Lead Series 2-0

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Highlights: Tilak Varma's unbeaten 51 and Nitish Kumar Reddy's 26 not out helped India chase 181 against New Zealand, sealing a four-wicket win in the second T20I.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 24 Oct 2026 04:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • New Zealand scored 180/5, led by Phillips and Jacobs.
  • Santner's four wickets challenged India's 181-run chase.
  • Tilak Varma (51*) anchored India's four-wicket victory.
  • Nitish Reddy's unbeaten 26* supported India's victory.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Highlights: Tilak Varma held his nerve under pressure to guide India to a four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the second T20I at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday, October 24. Chasing 181, India reached 181/6 in 19.5 overs, with Varma finishing unbeaten on 51 off 26 balls.

The left-hander struck six fours and a six, providing the finishing touch after New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner's four-wicket haul threatened to derail India's pursuit. Nitish Kumar Reddy supported Varma with an unbeaten 26 off 13 deliveries as the visitors crossed the line with one ball remaining.

New Zealand had earlier posted 180/5 in their 20 overs, powered by Glenn Phillips' 70 and Bevon Jacobs' 58. India's chase required contributions from the middle order after the top order struggled to build a substantial partnership.

Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy Finish India's Chase

India's pursuit began with Sanju Samson making 14 off 17 balls before he was caught by Glenn Phillips off Jacob Duffy. Abhishek Sharma provided some momentum with 27 from 21 deliveries, including three fours and a six, but Mitchell Santner removed him to give New Zealand another opening.

Youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi managed only four off eight balls before Nathan Smith dismissed him. Shreyas Iyer then fell for seven, bowled by Santner, leaving India needing a recovery from the middle order.

Santner continued to trouble India's batters, dismissing Axar Patel for 11 and Naman Dhir for 31. Dhir had counterattacked with 17-ball innings featuring three sixes and a four, helping keep the required rate within reach.

With wickets falling around him, Varma took responsibility for the chase. His 51 not out off 26 balls combined boundary-hitting with composure at the finish. Reddy's 200-plus strike rate added crucial late momentum, and the pair ensured India completed the chase at 181/6 in 19.5 overs.

Santner was New Zealand's standout bowler, claiming four wickets, while Duffy and Smith picked up one each.

Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs Power New Zealand To 180/5

Earlier, New Zealand recovered from losing three early wickets to post a competitive total of 180/5. Tim Seifert was dismissed for seven by Arshdeep Singh, Finn Allen made 16 before being bowled by Prince Yadav, and Daryl Mitchell departed for six after Bhuvneshwar Kumar found the edge for Tilak Varma to catch.

Phillips then anchored the innings with an attacking 70 from 43 balls, striking four fours and four sixes. Jacobs complemented him with 58 off 46 deliveries, including five boundaries and one six. Their contributions steadied the innings and helped New Zealand rebuild after India's early breakthroughs.

Arshdeep removed Phillips with Naman Dhir taking the catch, while Nitish Kumar Reddy dismissed Jacobs, caught by Axar Patel. Michael Bracewell supplied a late burst with an unbeaten 10 off two balls, and Santner remained not out on four.

New Zealand finished on 180/5, setting India a target of 181. The visitors' middle-order response, led by Varma and supported by Reddy, proved decisive as India secured another four-wicket win in the five-match T20I series.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the second T20I between India and New Zealand?

India secured a four-wicket victory over New Zealand. They successfully chased 181 runs with one ball to spare at Hagley Oval.

Who was the top scorer for India in their chase?

Tilak Varma guided India to victory with an unbeaten 51 off 26 balls. Nitish Kumar Reddy also contributed with an unbeaten 26 off 13 deliveries.

What was New Zealand's final score in the match?

New Zealand posted 180/5 in their 20 overs. Glenn Phillips scored 70 runs and Bevon Jacobs added 58 runs to their total.

Which New Zealand player took the most wickets?

Mitchell Santner was New Zealand's most effective bowler, claiming four wickets during India's chase. He troubled India's batters significantly.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Oct 2026 04:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand Mitchell Santner Breaking News Tilak Varma ABP Live T20I Cricket
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