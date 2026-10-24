Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP criticized Rahul Gandhi over Congress's November 1 rally.

The date is sensitive due to 1984 anti-Sikh violence.

Delhi Police granted permission for the Congress's Ramlila Maidan rally.

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad has criticised Rahul Gandhi over the Congress's proposed rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on November 1, questioning why the party is insisting on holding the event on a date associated with the memories of the 1984 anti-Sikh violence.

Prasad alleged that organising a large rally at Ramlila Maidan on the day could hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community. He also claimed that several INDIA bloc allies were unhappy with the decision and had suggested postponing the rally.

'Why Does Gandhi Want To Hurt Sikh Community?'

Addressing a press conference, Prasad said the BJP was raising the issue seriously and questioned Rahul Gandhi's insistence on holding the rally in Delhi on November 1.

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According to the BJP leader, the date is emotionally sensitive for the Sikh community, which remembers the 1984 anti-Sikh violence with deep sorrow.

"By organising a big event at Ramlila Maidan on November 1, how does Rahul Gandhi want to rub salt into the wounds of the Sikh community?" Prasad asked.

He claimed that several INDIA bloc allies were also dissatisfied with the decision to hold the rally on that date.

BJP Claims INDIA Bloc Allies Suggested Changing Rally Date

Prasad said he had learnt that an online meeting had been scheduled for October 22 to discuss the issue. However, the meeting was postponed because several alliance partners did not participate.

He claimed that some INDIA bloc allies had expressed reservations about November 1 and suggested holding the rally on a later date.

Linking the controversy to Rahul Gandhi's working style, the BJP leader alleged that the Congress leader was unwilling to listen to others when he became determined to pursue a particular course of action.

Prasad further accused Rahul Gandhi of insisting on his decision at the risk of appearing to mock the sentiments of the Sikh community.

Delhi Police Issues NOC For Congress Rally

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has granted permission for the Congress to hold its rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1. A senior police officer confirmed the development on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Delhi) Rohit Rajbir Singh said the Indian National Congress had approached the police for a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the proposed rally.

He said the NOC had been issued for the period from October 25 to November 3 to hold the rally at the designated protest venue.

According to the police, coordination is underway with the organisers, traffic police and other relevant agencies to ensure the event is conducted in an orderly manner.

The arrangements aim to maintain law and order, manage traffic effectively and ensure the smooth conduct of the programme.

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Congress Plans Mega Rally Over SIR Controversy

The Congress rally is part of a joint action plan prepared by the opposition INDIA bloc over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

At a meeting held on September 30, alliance leaders agreed on a joint strategy to oppose the SIR exercise. The plan included organising rallies and holding a 'Save Democracy March'.