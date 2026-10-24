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English NewsNewsIndiaINDIA Bloc To Hold ‘Public Impeachment’ Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar On October 30, Rally On Nov 1

INDIA Bloc To Hold ‘Public Impeachment’ Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar On October 30, Rally On Nov 1

The INDIA bloc will hold a ‘public impeachment’ proceeding against CEC Gyanesh Kumar on October 30, followed by a ‘Dilli Chalo’ rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1, targeting alleged vote chori.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 24 Oct 2026 10:54 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • INDIA bloc plans public impeachment of CEC Gyanesh Kumar October 30.
  • Alliance to hold 'Dilli Chalo' march culminating November 1.
  • Million expected at Ramlila Maidan against alleged vote theft.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal has announced a series of nationwide mobilisation programmes by the INDIA bloc against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the opposition’s allegations of “vote chori”.

In a post on X, Venugopal said the alliance would hold a “public impeachment” proceeding against Kumar on October 30, claiming that the public would deliver a clear verdict on his removal.

“In our effort to save the Constitution and defeat the Vote Chors, INDIA bloc will be holding a crucial Public Impeachment proceeding on 30th October - where the public’s verdict to remove the Vote Chor CEC Gyanesh Kumar will be delivered loud and clear,” Venugopal wrote.

INDIA Bloc Plans ‘Dilli Chalo’ March On November 1

Venugopal also announced a ‘Dilli Chalo’ march against alleged vote theft, which will culminate at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on November 1. The alliance expects at least one million people to participate in the rally, which will be led by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

According to Venugopal, Kharge has reached out to INDIA bloc parties, urging their leaders and members present in Delhi during the period to participate in large numbers.

“After this Public Impeachment, we will hold a Dilli Chalo March against Vote Chori culminating at Ramleela Maidan on November 1st, where at least a million concerned citizens will participate,” he said in his post.

Venugopal added that the programmes were aimed at sending a strong message of opposition unity in defence of democracy.

“Our programs against the criminal Vote Chori orchestrated by Gyanesh & Co. - at Modi-Shah's behest - will be historic. People from all across the country will be attending in massive numbers, and it will send a strong message to every corner of India that we are united in protecting our democracy and driving these Vote Chors out of power,” his post read.

Congress Reviews Preparations For INDIA Bloc Rally

Earlier on Friday, Venugopal reviewed preparations for the November 1 rally at Indira Bhavan, the Congress headquarters in New Delhi. He held meetings with chairpersons and in-charges of various party frontals and departments to discuss mobilisation efforts.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Venugopal also met party leaders from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana at the AICC headquarters to review preparations for the rally.

AICC in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam and Uttar Pradesh Congress president Aradhana Misra-Mona attended the meeting.

Venugopal had announced the November 1 rally on October 5 amid the ongoing agitation against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The INDIA bloc is also scheduled to hold a ‘Chalo Delhi’ march on November 25 and 26, featuring six yatras from different states towards the national capital.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people are expected to participate in the November 1 rally?

The alliance expects at least one million concerned citizens to participate in the November 1 rally. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will lead this march.

Are there any other protests planned by the INDIA bloc?

Yes, the INDIA bloc is also scheduled to hold a 'Chalo Delhi' march on November 25 and 26. This march will feature six yatras from different states towards the national capital.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 24 Oct 2026 10:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
CONGRESS Gyanesh Kumar 'Gyanesh Kumar' Dilli Chalo Rally
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