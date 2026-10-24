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English NewsCities‘Pakistan Is Protecting Kashmiris’: Farooq Abdullah's Remark Sparks Political Row

‘Pakistan Is Protecting Kashmiris’: Farooq Abdullah's Remark Sparks Political Row

Farooq Abdullah sparked a potential row by claiming Pakistan was protecting Kashmiris while discussing Article 370 in Baramulla. He also criticised the J&K administration .

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 24 Oct 2026 07:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Farooq Abdullah questioned justice for Kashmiris regarding Article 370.
  • He suggested Pakistan's international efforts protect Kashmiri people.
  • Abdullah criticized J&K administration, especially healthcare sector issues.

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah has triggered a potential political controversy with his remarks on Article 370 and Pakistan while addressing a party workers' convention in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking about Article 370, Abdullah said, “They are absolutely independent. When I saw those papers, what would you expect from them? Would you expect them to deliver justice to you?”

He also urged people to have the courage to fight for their rights, warning that a failure to stand up could lead to their identity being erased.

“Have the courage to fight. If you do not have the courage, you will be wiped out, and your name and identity will disappear. They are silent today because of the power in the world,” he said.

Without naming Pakistan directly, Abdullah said the neighbouring country was raising the Kashmir issue at various forums and speaking about the unresolved dispute.

“Our neighbour is after them. It goes everywhere, saying that the Kashmir issue has not been resolved. It is protecting us; otherwise, their intentions are not good,” he said.

Farooq Abdullah's Remarks On Article 370

Abdullah has been demanding the restoration of Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. His latest remarks suggesting that Pakistan was protecting Kashmiris could trigger a political row.

Addressing party workers in Baramulla, he said Pakistan was raising the issue of Kashmiris at various international forums and claimed that this was helping protect the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He also questioned India's intentions towards Kashmiris.

Farooq Abdullah Targets J&K Administration

During the same event, Abdullah criticised the current administration in Jammu and Kashmir, raising concerns about the healthcare sector.

He said students studying in Jammu and Kashmir were required to serve in hospitals for two years. If they failed to do so, they had to pay Rs 40 lakh to the state, he added.

What Farooq Abdullah Said About The Lieutenant Governor

Abdullah alleged that Jammu and Kashmir was the only state where a file concerning the matter had been pending with the Lieutenant Governor for a year without a decision.

Questioning the functioning of medical institutions, he said their directors and committees had earlier decided which equipment to procure and which doctors to appoint.

He alleged that the current system had taken away these powers from medical institutions.

“I asked him that you have taken away autonomy, and he admitted it in front of me,” Abdullah said.

Frequently Asked Questions

What were Farooq Abdullah's recent remarks about Article 370 and Pakistan?

Abdullah commented on the independence regarding Article 370 and urged people to fight for their rights. He also suggested Pakistan was

What criticism did Farooq Abdullah make regarding the J&K administration's healthcare policy?

He criticized a policy requiring students to serve in hospitals for two years. If students fail to comply, they must pay Rs 40 lakh to the state.

What allegations did Farooq Abdullah make concerning the Lieutenant Governor and medical institutions?

Abdullah alleged a file was pending with the LG for a year without a decision. He also claimed the current system took away autonomy from medical institutions regarding equipment procurement and doctor appointments.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 24 Oct 2026 07:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jammu And Kashmir Baramulla Farooq Abdullah Pakistan
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