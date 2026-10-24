Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Thousands protested across France against rising living costs.

Police deployed heavily, leading to scattered clashes and arrests.

Political leader warned of national strike if demands remain unmet.

Tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets across France on Saturday to protest against the rising cost of living and growing inequality, with 70,000 police officers deployed nationwide. The unrest appeared less severe than the previous weekend, although scattered clashes broke out in several cities.

Paris police said around 110,000 people marched in the French capital, adding that the situation remained calm. The demonstrators accused President Emmanuel Macron of cutting public services while failing to address economic hardship and widening inequality.

Some protesters chanted slogans against the state, police and far-right groups, while others called for greater investment in education, more employment opportunities for young people and measures to tackle rising living costs, Reuters reported.

France is experiencing widespread anti-government protests, riots, and arson attacks driven by student grievances, soaring living costs, strained public services, and intense political division ahead of upcoming elections.

Tear Gas Fired In Several Cities, 135 Arrested Nationwide

Despite the largely peaceful march in Paris, confrontations were reported in several cities. Police fired tear gas at demonstrators in Clermont-Ferrand, Grenoble, Lille and Nice, where a water cannon was deployed after protesters refused to comply with orders to retreat.

Clashes also broke out between hooded youths and police in Marseille and Lyon.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said 135 people had been arrested nationwide by early afternoon. He said several arrests followed preventive searches during which police recovered fireworks, ball bearings and other items that could potentially be used as weapons.

The government deployed 10,000 more police officers and gendarmes than during the October 17 protests, which had descended into some of the worst unrest France had witnessed in years.

Nunez said authorities needed to respond swiftly to potential violence, accusing far-left groups and criminal gangs of fuelling unrest.

Shops, Museums Shut Amid Security Concerns

Central Paris witnessed extensive security measures, with shopkeepers boarding up storefronts, several museums closing and more than 20 metro stations shut.

Business groups urged retailers to remain closed after thousands of shops and businesses were damaged or looted during the previous weekend's unrest.

Several major cultural attractions, including the Louvre, the Musée d'Orsay and the Paris Opera, remained closed as a precaution, leaving some tourists frustrated.

The route for Paris' main demonstration was finalised only after a legal dispute over a last-minute police order shifting organisers away from the city centre towards the southeastern outskirts.

Police said the original route passed through areas with a high concentration of businesses similar to those targeted during the previous weekend's violence. Left-wing politicians, however, alleged that the change was intended to create confusion and discourage participation.

Paris police said more than 3,000 people were stopped and checked during the demonstration, while 65 people were arrested in the capital.

Melenchon Warns Of Nationwide Strike On November 5

Jean-Luc Melenchon, leader of the hard-left France Unbowed party, joined the Paris demonstration and praised what he described as a display of collective discipline and restraint.

He warned that protests would continue unless Macron addressed France's growing social and economic discontent. Melenchon also warned of a possible nationwide industrial action on November 5 if the president failed to respond to protesters' demands.

Speaking to French broadcaster BFMTV, Melenchon said a general strike called by the CGT trade union was looming and cautioned that the action could create more difficult conditions for the president, as per BBC.

Some demonstrators have demanded increased investment in education, better opportunities for young people entering the workforce and measures to ease the cost-of-living crisis. Melenchon's party has backed the student movement participating in the protests.

Demonstrators Target Far-Right National Rally

In Orléans, around 120 kilometres south of Paris, an authorised march against Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally party passed off peacefully as the party held its congress in the city.

Bally Bagayoko, the mayor of Saint-Denis and a member of France Unbowed, said demonstrators had gathered to show the far right that they were not afraid.

Tensions had already risen following a shooting west of Paris on Friday. A gunman suspected of acting out of Islamophobic hatred killed one person and wounded four others, including a 12-year-old girl.

Meanwhile, some protesters accused the government of prioritising damage to businesses over the financial struggles of ordinary people. A 22-year-old arts student said demonstrators were concerned about people facing economic hardship throughout the year.

The protests come as France grapples with rising living costs and mounting concerns over public finances, with Melenchon warning that demonstrations could become a recurring feature unless Macron responds to the demands.