Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Metro train operator discovered posters questioning government performance.

Posters questioned government performance, invited online community engagement.

Delhi Police registered FIR, Special Cell joined the investigation.

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unidentified persons after two posters questioning the government's performance and raising various issues were found pasted inside a train on the Airport Express Line of the Delhi Metro. The posters, which carried messages about public engagement and protest, were discovered by a train operator during his duty on October 20, police sources said.

The A4-sized posters were black and white and listed nine claims about changes in the country over the past few years. They also carried a QR code inviting people to join an online group.

Phrases printed on the posters included “You Can Change Your Own Life”, “Voting Protest”, “Spectrum of Engagement”, “Community Building Reform” and “Dissatisfied? You Are Not Alone”.

ALSO READ: Bhagwant Mann Alleges CEC Gyanesh’s Brother’s Role In Airport ‘Detention’: ‘This Is How People Take Revenge’

How The Posters Were Found Inside Delhi Metro Train

According to the FIR, the incident came to light on October 20 when Tarun Chaudhary, a train operator with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) deployed on the Airport Express Line, was on duty.

Chaudhary left New Delhi station for Yashobhoomi station at around 6.50 pm, and the train reached its destination at approximately 7.15 pm.

While inspecting the train from inside the cabin, he noticed two posters pasted on a seat, the FIR stated. He removed them and informed his senior officers and the Operations Control Centre.

He was subsequently directed to hand over the posters to the station controller at Dwarka Sector 21, who informed the police.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Man Arrested Over Alleged JeM Links, ATS Finds Masood Azhar's Audio Clips On His Phone

FIR Registered Under Two Acts

The FIR has been registered under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Public Property Act, 2007, and the Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002.

Police seized the posters, and the Special Cell is also involved in the investigation, sources said.

Efforts are being made to identify the person or persons who pasted the posters inside the train. Investigators are also examining the QR code that invited commuters to join an online group.

The investigation is ongoing.