Delhi-Noida To Be Hit By Traffic Again Today? Avoid These Routes To Save Time; Check Advisory

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Commuters advised to use metro; specific parking and helpline provided.

Delhi and Noida may face significant traffic disruptions on Tuesday as well due to large-scale events marking Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti. Authorities in Delhi and Noida have issued a comprehensive traffic advisory in view of significant congestion and route diversions are expected throughout the day, with commuters urged to plan travel accordingly.

Major Events Across Delhi and Noida

On Tuesday, large public gatherings and celebrations are scheduled in both Delhi and Noida to mark the birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Due to the scale of the events, heavy traffic congestion is anticipated from morning until evening.

Traffic police in both cities have advised commuters to use alternative routes and avoid unnecessary travel in affected areas.

Delhi Traffic Restrictions and Procession Route

In Delhi, a public meeting will be held at Ramlila Maidan from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM, followed by a procession to Paharganj. Traffic impact is expected between 9:00 AM and 7:00 PM.

Routes to Avoid:

JLN Marg (Rajghat to Delhi Gate)

Asaf Ali Road

Chaman Lal Marg

Ajmeri Gate

Minto Road

Qutub Road

Rani Jhansi Road

DBG Road

Procession Route:



Ramlila Maidan → Ajmeri Gate → Khari Baoli → Sadar Bazar → Filmistan → DB Gupta Road → Ambedkar Bhawan (Paharganj)

Parking and Commuter Guidelines

Delhi Police have directed that vehicles should only be parked at Mata Sundari College parking. Illegally parked vehicles will be towed.

Commuters have been advised to opt for metro services as the safest and most time-efficient mode of transport to avoid congestion. Those using private vehicles are encouraged to take alternative routes such as Rajnigandha Chowk and Atta Pir.

A helpline number (9971009001) has been issued for assistance in Noida, while emergency services such as ambulances and fire brigades will be given priority during diversions.

Noida Traffic Diversions and Parking Plan

In Noida, special arrangements have been made for an event at Dalit Prerna Sthal, with multiple diversions in place:

Traffic from Greater Noida towards Noida via the expressway may be diverted at the Mahamaya Flyover towards Sector 37 if congestion increases. Commuters can use Atta Pir, Rajnigandha Chowk, and Sector 15 routes.

In case of heavy pressure near Gate No. 4, vehicles from the Film City flyover will be diverted towards Sector 18, with options to use the elevated road or Rajnigandha Chowk.

Traffic from Noida to Greater Noida may be rerouted via Sector 14A Flyover towards Sector 15 if needed.

Parking Arrangements:

Light vehicles from Parichowk/Sector 37: Inside Gate No. 1 of Dalit Prerna Sthal

Vehicles from Delhi: Multi-level parking at Film City

Vehicles from Kalindi Kunj: Underground parking near Sector 95 drain