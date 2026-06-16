The heavy rain and weather change were due to a western disturbance affecting the Himalayan region. This brought significant relief from the intense heat and humidity that had gripped the region.
Delhi Temperatures To Rise Again After Rain Brought Brief Relief
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed the weather change to a western disturbance affecting the Himalayan region and issued a red alert for thunderstorms and rain.
- Heavy rain and strong winds brought relief to Delhi-NCR.
- Western disturbance caused weather shift; IMD issued red alert.
- Relief is temporary; temperatures expected to rise again this week.
Heavy rain across parts of Delhi-NCR on Monday brought much-needed relief from the intense heat and humidity that had gripped the region in recent days. The sudden change in weather transformed conditions across several areas of the capital, with strong winds and dust storms sweeping through the city before the showers arrived.
In response to the deteriorating weather conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for thunderstorms and rain. Meteorologists attributed the shift in weather to a western disturbance affecting the Himalayan region.
However, the respite may be short-lived. Weather experts expect the influence of the western disturbance to weaken from Tuesday, potentially paving the way for temperatures to climb once again across the national capital region.
Rainfall Brings Temporary Relief
According to the IMD, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius on Monday, while the minimum temperature settled at 28.2 degrees Celsius.
At the Safdarjung weather station, considered the city's base station, the maximum temperature was also recorded at 37.5 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Ayanagar registered a slightly higher maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius.
The rainfall and strong winds offered residents a welcome break from the uncomfortable combination of heat and humidity that had prevailed over the past several days.
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Temperature Trends Over the Past 24 Hours
The weather department said maximum temperatures across most parts of Delhi fell by around one degree Celsius during the previous 24 hours. In contrast, minimum temperatures witnessed a notable increase.
During this period, minimum temperatures across the city ranged between 25 and 28 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures remained between 37 and 39 degrees Celsius.
Southwesterly winds blew at speeds of 15 to 20 kilometres per hour, with gusts occasionally reaching as high as 93 kilometres per hour during the storm activity.
What Delhi Can Expect Today
For Tuesday, the IMD has forecast maximum temperatures between 37 and 39 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures between 26 and 28 degrees Celsius.
The department expects the sky to remain partly cloudy throughout the day. Light to very light rain, thunderstorms, lightning activity and gusty winds are likely during the morning and afternoon hours.
Wind speeds are expected to range between 40 and 50 kilometres per hour, with gusts potentially touching 60 kilometres per hour during thunderstorms.
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Heat May Return Later This Week
While temperatures are expected to dip by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius initially, the IMD has indicated that they could subsequently rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in the coming days.
The weakening of the western disturbance is expected to reduce its cooling influence on the region, allowing temperatures to gradually increase once again.
According to the IMD's seven-day outlook, minimum temperatures across Delhi are likely to rise steadily by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius over the next week, signalling a return to warmer conditions despite the recent spell of rain.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What caused the recent heavy rain in Delhi-NCR?
How did the rainfall impact Delhi-NCR's weather?
The rainfall provided much-needed relief from the uncomfortable heat and humidity. It was also accompanied by strong winds and dust storms before the showers arrived.
Is the relief from the heat expected to be long-lasting?
No, the relief may be short-lived. Weather experts anticipate the western disturbance's influence to weaken from Tuesday, possibly causing temperatures to rise again soon.
What is Delhi's weather forecast for Tuesday?
For Tuesday, partly cloudy skies are expected with light to very light rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds in the morning and afternoon. Maximum temperatures are forecast between 37-39°C.