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HomeCitiesMysuru Fire: Two Dead, Six Injured After Blaze Engulfs Resto-Bar

Mysuru Fire: Two Dead, Six Injured After Blaze Engulfs Resto-Bar

Two people were killed and six injured after a fire broke out at a Mysuru resto-bar. A loud explosion was reported before the blaze. Police suspect a short circuit and are investigating.

Reported By : Sneha | 
Updated at : 15 Jun 2026 10:41 PM (IST)

A major fire broke out at the Fox Den Resto-Bar near Dattagalli in RT Nagar, Mysuru, Karnataka, on Monday, killing two people and leaving six others with minor injuries.

According to sources, the deceased have been identified as 26-year-old Shaheen, a resident of Darjeeling in West Bengal, and 24-year-old Prakash, a resident of Nepal.

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Eyewitnesses Report Loud Explosion

Police said around 25 people were present at the resto-bar when the fire erupted. Six people sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

Officials said some victims suffered severe burn injuries, while others were hurt while trying to escape the smoke-filled building. Eyewitnesses claimed a loud explosion was heard moments before the fire broke out, after which the flames rapidly engulfed the premises.

Short Circuit Suspected

Preliminary findings suggest that a short circuit may have caused the fire. Officials said an LED selfie booth and artificial grass used for decoration inside the bar may have contributed to the rapid spread of the flames.

Fire and emergency services teams rushed to the spot soon after receiving information about the incident. Rescue personnel safely evacuated several people from the building.

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Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Before You Go

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About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 15 Jun 2026 10:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Police Mysuru FIRE Mysuru Fire Mysuru Restro Bar
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