The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the national capital on Tuesday afternoon. Earlier in the day, Delhi had been under an orange alert.
Delhi Hit By Dust Storm, 92 Kmph Wind; IMD Issues Red Alert
A dust storm hit Delhi, prompting an IMD red alert. Thunderstorms, rain and winds up to 92 kmph lashed parts of the city, while western disturbances are expected to keep conditions unsettled.
- Dust storm swept Delhi Tuesday; IMD issued red alert.
- Strong winds, thunderstorms, rain impacted Delhi-NCR region.
- Western Disturbance caused weather; future rain expected by 20th.
Dust Storm In Delhi: A dust storm swept the Delhi on Tuesday afternoon as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the entire national capital. The weather department warned of thunderstorms, lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and strong winds across the city, with gusts expected to reach 92 kmph in some areas.
According to the weather expert, due to the western Disturbance, the weather in India keep affected. He also said that a yellow alert has been issued for the light rain in the national capital.
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IMD scientist Naresh Kumar told ANI, "For the past few days, there have been continuous weather changes in North-West India due to Western Disturbance… Today, due to a Western Disturbance over North Pakistan, there is an Orange alert in Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. Light rain is expected in these areas. The wind speed will be 50-60 km/h, and a dust storm may occur in Rajasthan. A yellow alert has been issued for light rain in Delhi, with wind speeds of 40-50 km/h. Another Western Disturbance may affect North-West India from the 18th, which may cause rain. For Delhi, we have predicted light rain on 20th and 21st…"
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was the weather alert level for Delhi on Tuesday afternoon?
What weather conditions were predicted for Delhi on Tuesday?
Delhi was warned of thunderstorms, lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and strong winds. Gusts were expected to reach up to 92 kmph in some areas like Palam and Dwarka.
What caused the weather changes in North-West India, including Delhi?
The weather changes were primarily due to a Western Disturbance. This system also led to an Orange alert in Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan.