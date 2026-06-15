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HomeCitiesDelhi Hit By Dust Storm, 92 Kmph Wind; IMD Issues Red Alert

Delhi Hit By Dust Storm, 92 Kmph Wind; IMD Issues Red Alert

A dust storm hit Delhi, prompting an IMD red alert. Thunderstorms, rain and winds up to 92 kmph lashed parts of the city, while western disturbances are expected to keep conditions unsettled.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 15 Jun 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dust storm swept Delhi Tuesday; IMD issued red alert.
  • Strong winds, thunderstorms, rain impacted Delhi-NCR region.
  • Western Disturbance caused weather; future rain expected by 20th.

Dust Storm In Delhi: A dust storm swept the Delhi on Tuesday afternoon as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the entire national capital. The weather department warned of thunderstorms, lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and strong winds across the city, with gusts expected to reach 92 kmph in some areas.

The Regional Meteorological Centre said light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning was likely at many places across Delhi, with wind speeds of 50-60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph. The alert remained in effect until 5 pm. In some areas, weather conditions turned more severe, with Palam, Dwarka and nearby localities recording wind speeds of up to 92 kmph by 2:30 pm.

Also Read: Rain Alert In Delhi Today, Temperature To Rise By 4-6 Degrees Celsius Over Next Few Days

Capital Receives Light Shower In Morning

Earlier in the day, Delhi had been placed under an orange alert, with forecasts warning of moderate thunderstorms and lightning. The weather system also extended to parts of the National Capital Region (NCR), where dust storms followed by thunderstorms and light rain were predicted in areas including Sonipat, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Hissar and adjoining districts.

The capital received light showers in the morning, while temperatures were expected to remain between 38°C and 40°C. Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 135, in the moderate category, at 9 am.

What IMD Said?

According to the weather expert, due to the western Disturbance, the weather in India keep affected. He also said that a yellow alert has been issued for the light rain in the national capital.

Also Read: PM Modi Arrives In Slovakia, First Indian Prime Minister To Visit Since 1993

IMD scientist Naresh Kumar told ANI, "For the past few days, there have been continuous weather changes in North-West India due to Western Disturbance… Today, due to a Western Disturbance over North Pakistan, there is an Orange alert in Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. Light rain is expected in these areas. The wind speed will be 50-60 km/h, and a dust storm may occur in Rajasthan. A yellow alert has been issued for light rain in Delhi, with wind speeds of 40-50 km/h. Another Western Disturbance may affect North-West India from the 18th, which may cause rain. For Delhi, we have predicted light rain on 20th and 21st…"

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the weather alert level for Delhi on Tuesday afternoon?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the national capital on Tuesday afternoon. Earlier in the day, Delhi had been under an orange alert.

What weather conditions were predicted for Delhi on Tuesday?

Delhi was warned of thunderstorms, lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and strong winds. Gusts were expected to reach up to 92 kmph in some areas like Palam and Dwarka.

What caused the weather changes in North-West India, including Delhi?

The weather changes were primarily due to a Western Disturbance. This system also led to an Orange alert in Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 15 Jun 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Thunderstorm Dust Storm In Delhi IMD Red Alert DELHI-NCR
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