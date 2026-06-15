Delhi Hit By Dust Storm, 92 Kmph Wind; IMD Issues Red Alert

The Regional Meteorological Centre said light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning was likely at many places across Delhi, with wind speeds of 50-60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph. The alert remained in effect until 5 pm. In some areas, weather conditions turned more severe, with Palam, Dwarka and nearby localities recording wind speeds of up to 92 kmph by 2:30 pm.

Also Read: Rain Alert In Delhi Today, Temperature To Rise By 4-6 Degrees Celsius Over Next Few Days

Capital Receives Light Shower In Morning

Earlier in the day, Delhi had been placed under an orange alert, with forecasts warning of moderate thunderstorms and lightning. The weather system also extended to parts of the National Capital Region (NCR), where dust storms followed by thunderstorms and light rain were predicted in areas including Sonipat, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Hissar and adjoining districts.

The capital received light showers in the morning, while temperatures were expected to remain between 38°C and 40°C. Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 135, in the moderate category, at 9 am.

What IMD Said?