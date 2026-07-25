Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Union Minister Goyal alleged deepfake video maliciously altered his remarks.

Police registered FIR after Goyal filed a complaint.

Legal action targets deepfake creators, circulators, and amplifiers.

Goyal stated AI misuse to mislead public unacceptable.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday alleged that his remarks to the media outside Parliament had been maliciously altered using artificial intelligence to create a deepfake video aimed at spreading misinformation.

In a post on X, Goyal said he had filed a police complaint and that an FIR had been registered at Chanakyapuri Police Station in connection with the matter.

"My remarks to the media outside Parliament have been maliciously doctored using AI to create and circulate a deepfake video in an attempt to spread misinformation," he said.

Goyal Warns Of Legal Action

Goyal said the FIR, numbered 123/26, was registered at 4:35 a.m. on July 25 at Chanakyapuri Police Station.

He warned that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in creating, circulating or amplifying the alleged deepfake.

"I have filed a police complaint, and an FIR (No. 123/26) has been registered at Chanakyapuri Police Station at 4:35 AM on 25 July 2026. Strict legal action will be taken against everyone involved in creating, circulating, or amplifying this fake video," the post read.

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My remarks to the media outside Parliament have been maliciously doctored using AI to create and circulate a deepfake video in an attempt to spread misinformation.



I have filed a police complaint, and an FIR (No. 123/26) has been registered at Chanakyapuri Police… — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 25, 2026

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Goyal Warns Against Misuse Of AI

The Union minister said the misuse of artificial intelligence to mislead the public was unacceptable and urged people to verify information before sharing it.

"The irresponsible misuse of artificial intelligence to mislead the public cannot and will not be tolerated. I urge everyone to rely only on verified and authentic sources for information," Goyal said.

Expressing confidence in the public's ability to identify misinformation, Goyal added: "I have complete faith that India's aware and tech-savvy citizens, especially our youth, will not fall prey to such misinformation."

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