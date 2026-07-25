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English NewsNewsIndia'Using AI To Mislead Public Won't Be Tolerated': Piyush Goyal Files Police Complaint Over Deepfake Video

'Using AI To Mislead Public Won't Be Tolerated': Piyush Goyal Files Police Complaint Over Deepfake Video

Goyal said an FIR has been registered after an AI-generated deepfake video allegedly distorted his remarks made outside Parliament.

Written By : Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 25 Jul 2026 07:38 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Union Minister Goyal alleged deepfake video maliciously altered his remarks.
  • Police registered FIR after Goyal filed a complaint.
  • Legal action targets deepfake creators, circulators, and amplifiers.
  • Goyal stated AI misuse to mislead public unacceptable.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday alleged that his remarks to the media outside Parliament had been maliciously altered using artificial intelligence to create a deepfake video aimed at spreading misinformation.

In a post on X, Goyal said he had filed a police complaint and that an FIR had been registered at Chanakyapuri Police Station in connection with the matter.

"My remarks to the media outside Parliament have been maliciously doctored using AI to create and circulate a deepfake video in an attempt to spread misinformation," he said.

Goyal Warns Of Legal Action

Goyal said the FIR, numbered 123/26, was registered at 4:35 a.m. on July 25 at Chanakyapuri Police Station.

He warned that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in creating, circulating or amplifying the alleged deepfake. 

"I have filed a police complaint, and an FIR (No. 123/26) has been registered at Chanakyapuri Police Station at 4:35 AM on 25 July 2026. Strict legal action will be taken against everyone involved in creating, circulating, or amplifying this fake video," the post read.

ALSO READ: 10-Year Jail, Rs 10 Crore Fine: What's In The Modi Government's New Paper Leak Bill? 

Goyal Warns Against Misuse Of AI

The Union minister said the misuse of artificial intelligence to mislead the public was unacceptable and urged people to verify information before sharing it.

"The irresponsible misuse of artificial intelligence to mislead the public cannot and will not be tolerated. I urge everyone to rely only on verified and authentic sources for information," Goyal said. 

Expressing confidence in the public's ability to identify misinformation, Goyal added: "I have complete faith that India's aware and tech-savvy citizens, especially our youth, will not fall prey to such misinformation."

ALSO READ: LPG Tanker Disha Carrying 28 Indian Crew Members Attacked In Iranian Waters; All Safe

Before You Go

Paper Leak Row Escalates: Government’s Outreach Meets CJP’s Hardline Stand

Frequently Asked Questions

What issue did Union Minister Piyush Goyal report?

Piyush Goyal reported that his remarks were maliciously altered using AI to create a deepfake video. This video was designed to spread misinformation.

What action did Piyush Goyal take regarding the deepfake video?

Piyush Goyal filed a police complaint, leading to an FIR (No. 123/26) being registered at Chanakyapuri Police Station. He warned of strict legal action against those involved.

What warning did Goyal issue about the deepfake?

Goyal warned that strict legal action would be taken against everyone involved in creating, circulating, or amplifying the fake video. He emphasized that AI misuse to mislead is unacceptable.

What is Piyush Goyal's stance on the misuse of AI?

He stated that the irresponsible misuse of AI to mislead the public is unacceptable. Goyal urged everyone to rely only on verified and authentic information sources.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Jul 2026 07:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Piyush Goyal Artificial Intelligence Deepfake Video
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