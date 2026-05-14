Delhi Gangrape Survivor's Husband Bedridden, Couple Has Three Daughters

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Survivor is sole family earner supporting ill husband, three daughters.

Woman allegedly gangraped in moving sleeper bus returning home.

Victim refused hospital admission, fearing work absence consequences.

Police seized bus, examining CCTV to trace accused.

New details have emerged in the alleged gangrape case involving a 30-year-old woman in Delhi, with police saying the survivor is the sole earning member of her family and supports her ailing husband and three young daughters.

The woman, who lives in a slum cluster in Pitampura and works at a factory in Mangolpuri, was allegedly gangraped inside a moving sleeper bus in the Rani Bagh area late at night while returning home from work.

Also Read: 'I Had Just Asked The Time': Delhi Woman Allegedly Gangraped For 2 Hours In Moving Bus

According to police, the survivor told investigators that her husband has been unwell for a long time and is unable to work, leaving the responsibility of running the household entirely on her shoulders. She also informed police that the couple has three daughters.

Victim Refused Hospital Admission

The woman refused hospital admission after her medical examination despite her condition, stating that missing work even for a day would make it difficult for the family to survive financially.

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In her complaint, the survivor alleged that she had asked a man standing near the roadside for the time when he forcibly dragged her inside a sleeper bus. She claimed several men were already inside the vehicle and that she was sexually assaulted for nearly two hours while the bus kept moving through different parts of the city, including Nangloi.

The woman alleged that the accused also assaulted her physically before throwing her out of the bus and fleeing the spot.

The Delhi Police has seized the sleeper bus allegedly used in the incident and formed multiple teams to trace the accused. Officials said CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined as part of the investigation.