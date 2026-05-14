'I Had Just Asked The Time': Delhi Woman Allegedly Gangraped For 2 Hours In Moving Bus

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Woman alleges brutal gang rape inside moving sleeper bus.

Victim forced into bus, assaulted for two hours.

Bus moved through city; accused fled after assault.

Police investigate, hospital confirms assault; arrests pending.

A horrifying case of alleged gang rape inside a moving sleeper bus has come to light from Delhi’s Rani Bagh area, where a 30-year-old woman accused several men of sexually assaulting her for nearly two hours.

According to the survivor’s complaint, she was returning home late at night after finishing work at a factory when the incident took place. She told police that she had asked a man standing by the roadside for the time, following which he allegedly forced her into a sleeper bus parked nearby.

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Bus Kept Moving Across Delhi

The woman claimed that several people were already inside the bus and that she was gang-raped while the vehicle kept moving through different parts of the city, including Nangloi. She alleged that despite repeatedly screaming for help, the accused ignored her cries and also assaulted her physically.

After nearly two hours, the accused allegedly threw the injured woman onto the roadside and fled the spot. The survivor later informed police about the incident.

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Victim Taken To Hospital

Officials said the woman was taken to the hospital soon after the complaint was received. Medical examination reportedly confirmed sexual assault. The Delhi Police has seized the sleeper bus allegedly used in the crime and is scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify and trace the accused.

Police said multiple teams have been formed to investigate the case and arrests are expected soon.

The survivor, who lives in a slum area in Pitampura and works at a factory in Mangolpuri, reportedly told police that her husband is unwell and she is the sole earning member of the family. She is also the mother of three young daughters. Due to financial constraints, she allegedly refused hospital admission, saying missing work would make it difficult to support her family.