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HomeCities'I Had Just Asked The Time': Delhi Woman Allegedly Gangraped For 2 Hours In Moving Bus

'I Had Just Asked The Time': Delhi Woman Allegedly Gangraped For 2 Hours In Moving Bus

After nearly two hours, the accused allegedly threw the injured woman onto the roadside and fled the spot. The survivor later informed police about the incident.

By : Sushil Kumar Pandey | Updated at : 14 May 2026 11:21 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Woman alleges brutal gang rape inside moving sleeper bus.
  • Victim forced into bus, assaulted for two hours.
  • Bus moved through city; accused fled after assault.
  • Police investigate, hospital confirms assault; arrests pending.

A horrifying case of alleged gang rape inside a moving sleeper bus has come to light from Delhi’s Rani Bagh area, where a 30-year-old woman accused several men of sexually assaulting her for nearly two hours.

According to the survivor’s complaint, she was returning home late at night after finishing work at a factory when the incident took place. She told police that she had asked a man standing by the roadside for the time, following which he allegedly forced her into a sleeper bus parked nearby.

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Bus Kept Moving Across Delhi

The woman claimed that several people were already inside the bus and that she was gang-raped while the vehicle kept moving through different parts of the city, including Nangloi. She alleged that despite repeatedly screaming for help, the accused ignored her cries and also assaulted her physically.

After nearly two hours, the accused allegedly threw the injured woman onto the roadside and fled the spot. The survivor later informed police about the incident.

Also Read: Woman Alleges Gang Rape Inside Private Bus In Delhi, Driver And Conductor Arrested

Victim Taken To Hospital

Officials said the woman was taken to the hospital soon after the complaint was received. Medical examination reportedly confirmed sexual assault. The Delhi Police has seized the sleeper bus allegedly used in the crime and is scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify and trace the accused.

Police said multiple teams have been formed to investigate the case and arrests are expected soon.

The survivor, who lives in a slum area in Pitampura and works at a factory in Mangolpuri, reportedly told police that her husband is unwell and she is the sole earning member of the family. She is also the mother of three young daughters. Due to financial constraints, she allegedly refused hospital admission, saying missing work would make it difficult to support her family.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the woman on the sleeper bus in Delhi?

A 30-year-old woman alleged she was forced into a moving sleeper bus and gang-raped for nearly two hours by several men in Delhi's Rani Bagh area.

How did the incident start according to the survivor's complaint?

The woman asked a man for the time, and he allegedly forced her into a sleeper bus parked nearby where other individuals were already present.

What actions did the police take after the complaint was received?

The victim was taken to the hospital where a medical examination reportedly confirmed sexual assault. Police seized the bus and are reviewing CCTV footage.

Why did the survivor refuse hospital admission?

Due to financial constraints, she reportedly refused hospital admission because missing work would make it difficult to support her family.

Published at : 14 May 2026 11:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Crime Delhi Gangrape DELHI NEWS Rani Bagh Rape Delhi
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