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HomeNewsIndiaBJP MLA Takes Out 300-Vehicle Convoy In MP Despite PM Modi’s Fuel-Saving Appeal: Watch

BJP MLA Takes Out 300-Vehicle Convoy In MP Despite PM Modi’s Fuel-Saving Appeal: Watch

The convoy was also seen as a show of strength following a recent controversy involving Lodhi and SDOP IAS officer Dr Ayush Jakhad.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 May 2026 09:22 AM (IST)

BJP MLA Pritam Singh Lodhi has once again landed in controversy after allegedly taking out a convoy of more than 300 vehicles in Madhya Pradesh, despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal to reduce petrol and diesel consumption.

The BJP MLA reportedly travelled from Shivpuri to Karera with the massive convoy while extending support to a temple priest amid an ongoing temple-related dispute. The move has triggered criticism and raised questions over the public display of power and fuel consumption.

According to reports, the convoy was also seen as a show of strength following a recent controversy involving Lodhi and SDOP IAS officer Dr Ayush Jakhad. With hundreds of vehicles accompanying him, the MLA allegedly sought to send a strong political message.

MLA Reaches Temple With Supporters

Reports said Lodhi reached the Bagicha Hanuman Temple along with supporters and expressed solidarity with the temple’s mahant. During the gathering, he reportedly said that the Lodhi community was always ready to serve others and would stand firmly with saints whenever needed. He also warned that they knew “how to respond in the same language.”

The controversy comes shortly after another BJP leader, Saubhagya Singh Thakur, faced criticism for allegedly travelling with a convoy of over 700 vehicles from Ujjain to Bhopal after being appointed chairman of the Textbook Corporation.

Following repeated controversies over such large convoys, questions have been raised over whether BJP leaders are ignoring PM Modi’s appeal to save fuel. Reports suggest the party’s state leadership has since advised leaders to follow the Prime Minister’s message more seriously.

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 14 May 2026 09:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
MP News India Fuel Crisis PM Naremdra Modi BJP MLA Convoy
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