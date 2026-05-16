J&K Authorities Demolish Drug Peddler’s House Built On Encroached Land In Udhampur

Jammu: Property of a notorious drug peddler built on encroached land was demolished by authorities in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district as part of the ongoing crackdown on narcotics networks, officials said on Saturday.

The officials said that the action was taken against Imran Khan, a resident of Koshar in Udhampur's Chenani tehsil, in connection with a case registered at Chenani police station.

During the course of investigation, police found that the accused had illegally encroached upon around two kanals of land at Koshar village and had constructed a house on it, they said.

The property was also found to have been illegally acquired and developed through proceeds generated from drug peddling activities, they said.

Police along with the concerned authorities initiated demolition of the illegal structure.

Police said the action is part of sustained efforts by Udhampur police to dismantle the narco ecosystem in the district by targeting drug peddlers and properties acquired through illegal means.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)