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HomeCitiesPre-Monsoon Rains Lash Mumbai, Waterlogging Slows Traffic

Pre-Monsoon Rains Lash Mumbai, Waterlogging Slows Traffic

The Vashi-bound carriageway of the Sion-Panvel Highway witnessed a major traffic snarl due to rain and an accident.

By : PTI | Updated at : 31 May 2026 10:31 AM (IST)

Mumbai: Widespread pre-monsoon showers lashed Mumbai on Sunday morning, providing a breather from the heat and humidity that had gripped the city over the past few days.

Several parts of Mumbai, including the island city, western suburbs and eastern suburbs, received moderate to heavy rainfall, with waterlogging reported in some areas.

Parts of neighbouring Navi Mumbai also witnessed heavy showers.

The suburbs of Dadar, Matunga, Khar, Chembur, Mankhurd, Kurla, Santacruz, Vile Parle, Andheri and Versova received significant rainfall over the last one to two hours.

Waterlogging slowed traffic, inconveniencing motorists and commuters in some areas.

The Vashi-bound carriageway of the Sion-Panvel Highway witnessed a major traffic snarl due to rain and an accident.

Several two-wheeler riders, caught unawares by the sudden downpour without rain gear, were seen taking shelter under flyovers, skywalks, and shop awnings.

There were no immediate reports of any major untoward incidents, while civic authorities continued to monitor the situation.

Suburban railway services remained unaffected, though some trains were running behind schedule. No untoward incidents were reported on the rail network, officials said. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 31 May 2026 10:31 AM (IST)
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