8 Killed As Car Carrying Tourists Plunges Into 500-Metre Gorge In Himachal's Chamba

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tourist vehicle plunges into deep gorge, killing at least eight.

Families from Bengaluru and Chhattisgarh among potential victims.

Rescue efforts challenged by treacherous terrain and vehicle damage.

Investigation launched into cause of the deadly accident.

At least eight people were killed after a tourist vehicle plunged into a nearly 500-metre-deep gorge on the Bairagarh-Sach Pass-Killar road in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, officials said.

The accident occurred in the Churah subdivision when the vehicle, carrying tourists towards the snow-covered Sach Pass region, reportedly lost control and fell into the deep ravine. The occupants are believed to have died on the spot due to the severity of the crash.

Families Were Visiting Sach Pass

According to preliminary information, a tourist family from Bengaluru had hired a taxi while visiting Dalhousie. The family reportedly shared the vehicle with another tourist family staying in the hill town before travelling towards the Sach Pass area, a popular but challenging high-altitude destination.

Officials said the vehicle was carrying nine people, including the driver and two children, although the exact number of occupants was still being verified.

Sach Pass is considered one of the most difficult and dangerous mountain routes in Himachal Pradesh due to its narrow roads, steep drops and unpredictable weather conditions.

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Rescue Operation Faces Challenges

Local residents alerted authorities after learning about the accident on Saturday. Police and administrative teams rushed to the site and initiated rescue efforts.

However, the operation was hampered by the inaccessible terrain and the steep depth of the gorge. The vehicle was extensively damaged after the fall, making recovery efforts difficult.

Officials said the bodies could not be retrieved until late Saturday evening. A full-scale operation involving rescue teams and local residents is expected to continue on Sunday.

Authorities Verify Victims' Details

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vijay Kumar Saklani confirmed the accident and said teams had been dispatched to the location.

Police are working to establish the identities of the victims and determine the exact number of people travelling in the vehicle.

According to officials, the occupants included tourists from Bengaluru, while some passengers are also believed to have had links to Chhattisgarh. Verification of their identities and travel details is underway.

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Probe Underway

Police and district authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

Officials are examining whether road conditions, driver error, weather-related factors or mechanical failure may have contributed to the crash.

Further details are expected once rescue operations are completed and the victims' identities are officially confirmed.