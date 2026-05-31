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HomeNewsIndia'Public Anger': Abhishek Banerjee's Old Video After Attack On Nadda Surfaces

'Public Anger': Abhishek Banerjee's Old Video After Attack On Nadda Surfaces

The viral clip dates back to 2020, when Nadda's convoy came under attack during a political visit to West Bengal's Diamond Harbour area.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 31 May 2026 09:19 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Old video of Abhishek Banerjee downplaying attack resurfaces.
  • Banerjee called 2020 attack on JP Nadda 'public anger'.
  • Video resurfaced after Banerjee's own recent attack.
  • BJP highlights contrast in reactions to political violence.

An old video of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee has resurfaced on social media following the recent attack on him, drawing renewed political attention to his remarks on a previous assault involving BJP leader JP Nadda.

The viral clip dates back to 2020, when Nadda's convoy came under attack during a political visit to West Bengal's Diamond Harbour area. Reacting to the incident at the time, Banerjee had downplayed the episode, describing it as an expression of "public anger."

"Nadda was in trouble today in Diamond Harbour. What can I do about it? The outburst of people's anger is not my responsibility," Banerjee had said in the video.

Attack On Abhishek Banerjee

The remarks have resurfaced after Banerjee himself was targeted in an attack. The incident took place when Banerjee visited Sonarpur to meet families reportedly affected by post-poll violence. During the visit, unidentified individuals allegedly hurled stones, shoes and eggs at the TMC leader. Slogans of "chor, chor" (thief, thief) were also raised as some protesters allegedly attempted to physically confront him.

Also Read: Attack On Abhishek Banerjee: Five Arrested For Hurling Stones, Shoes And Eggs At TMC MP

The BJP has repeatedly cited Banerjee's 2020 statement while accusing the TMC leadership of failing to condemn political violence in the state. The resurfaced clip has now gained fresh traction online, with users drawing comparisons between the two incidents.

The attack on Nadda's convoy had sparked a major political row, with the BJP accusing the then West Bengal government of failing to provide adequate security. The incident had led to sharp exchanges between the BJP and the TMC ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections.

With Banerjee now at the centre of a similar controversy, the old video has once again become part of the political debate surrounding violence and accountability in West Bengal politics.

Before You Go

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About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 May 2026 09:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Banerjee JP Nadda WEst Bengal Abhishek Banerjee Video
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