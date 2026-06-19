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HomeCitiesDelhi Court Acquits Two Men In Molestation Case, Flags Major Gaps In Woman’s Account

Delhi Court Acquits Two Men In Molestation Case, Flags Major Gaps In Woman’s Account

A Delhi court acquitted two men accused of molestation, citing inconsistencies in the complainant's account. The court ruled that the contradictions created reasonable doubt in the case.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 09:06 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi court acquitted two men of 2014 molestation case.
  • Prosecution failed to prove charges beyond reasonable doubt.
  • Complainant's testimony had inconsistencies, lacked corroborating evidence.

New Delhi: A Delhi court has acquitted two men accused of molesting and assaulting a woman in 2014, saying the prosecution failed to establish the charges beyond reasonable doubt and the complainant's version was riddled with inconsistencies.

Additional Sessions Judge Yadvender Singh was hearing the case against Paryag Deep and Rudar Deep, accused of offences under IPC Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (assault or use of criminal force with intent to disrobe a woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

In an order dated June 9, the court said, "This comes to the conclusion that the case of the prosecution does not inspire confidence of this court as prosecution has failed to prove the guilt of accused persons beyond the reasonable doubt".

The case pertained to an incident on March 26, 2014, in west Delhi's Ranhola area. A woman alleged that the two accused, who were her relatives, stopped her while she was returning home, assaulted her, touched her inappropriately, tore her clothes and threatened to kill her.

While acknowledging that the testimony of an injured witness ordinarily carries great evidentiary value, the court said such evidence could not be accepted mechanically when material contradictions struck at the root of the prosecution case.

"When testimony of complainant becomes unreliable and the presence and alleged action of the accused persons could not be proved through any corroborative evidence by the prosecution, then in my considered opinion, the prosecution miserably failed to prove the charges," the judge said.

The judge noted that the complainant claimed she informed doctors about the alleged molestation, but her medical record mentioned only an "alleged history of physical assault".

The court also found discrepancies regarding the seizure of her allegedly torn clothes and said that the prosecution failed to establish an unimpeachable chain regarding the recovery of the garments.

A significant factor weighed by the court was the testimony of the complainant's nephew, who took her to hospital. The witness stated that she had only informed him about a quarrel and injuries and had not disclosed any alleged act of molestation.

The court further said the incident allegedly occurred in a populated locality with shops nearby, yet no independent witness was examined to corroborate the allegations.

Both the accused were subsequently acquitted of all charges. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the court's decision regarding the molestation and assault case?

A Delhi court acquitted two men accused of molesting and assaulting a woman in 2014. The court concluded that the prosecution failed to establish the charges beyond reasonable doubt.

Why were the two accused men acquitted?

The court found that the prosecution's case did not inspire confidence due to inconsistencies in the complainant's version. It stated the prosecution failed to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

What were some of the inconsistencies in the complainant's testimony?

The complainant's medical record only noted 'physical assault,' not molestation, despite her claims. Her nephew also testified she only mentioned a quarrel and injuries, not molestation.

Published at : 19 Jun 2026 09:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Molestation Case Legal News Delhi COurt Court Verdict
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