Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday inaugurated the CM Shri School at Sarojini Nagar, marking the launch of what is being described as the country’s first AI-driven comprehensive school model.

On the same occasion, foundation stones were laid for 75 CM Shri School projects across the Capital. Developed in alignment with the National Education Policy, the initiative aims to provide modern, technology-integrated and upgraded learning environments within the government school system.

Calling the move a milestone, Pradhan congratulated the Delhi government for what he described as commendable progress in the education sector within a year. He said the 75 CM Shri Schools will be developed as institutions of high standards and serve as ‘Centres of Excellence’, offering facilities comparable to private schools for students from economically weaker, lower and middle-income families.

“Through CM Shri Schools, students will receive modern, technology-enabled education comparable to private institutions,” he said, adding that effective implementation of the National Education Policy remains a key responsibility.

AI Classrooms, Competitive Exam Support and Skill Labs

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the CM Shri Schools represent far more than new infrastructure. “These are not merely buildings, but a commitment to make Delhi’s children globally competitive,” she said.

The schools will feature AI-enabled smart classrooms equipped with interactive panels, digital content and advanced learning tools to support personalised education. More than 7,000 classrooms across Delhi are being converted into AI-enabled smart classrooms, with all expected to be operational before March 31.

A dedicated digital portal has also been introduced for preparation for competitive entrance examinations such as JEE, NEET, CUET, CLAT and NDA. The platform will offer online tests, performance tracking and structured preparation, directly within government schools.

Multi-sectoral skill labs will introduce students to robotics, artificial intelligence, design and mechatronics at an early stage. ICT labs will provide training in digital literacy, coding and computational thinking, while digitised libraries will offer access to e-books, research materials and competitive exam resources.

Career labs will assess student aptitude and interests to guide them towards higher education and employment pathways. Dedicated ‘Science of Living’ spaces will focus on mental well-being, moral education and personality development. Language labs promoting multilingual education and foreign language learning are also being established to expand global opportunities.

For the first time, mandatory industry-linked internships during schooling are being introduced in government schools to provide practical exposure.

Expanding Digital Infrastructure Across Delhi

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to integrating AI and digital innovation into mainstream education. He announced that 175 new ICT labs equipped with 7,000 computers are being launched, alongside more than 100 digital libraries and over 175 language labs.

He said digital and technology-enabled education is now being extended uniformly across Delhi, from Rohini to Dera Mandi and from Hiran Kudna to Yamunapar, ensuring equal access for students across regions.

According to the Chief Minister, the new model is designed not only to improve board examination results but also to enable admissions into IITs, medical colleges and foreign universities, while fostering entrepreneurship and quality employment.

Describing the initiative as a foundation for a developed Delhi, Gupta said the CM Shri Schools will create a global education ecosystem, taking students from classrooms to global careers, and set a new benchmark for public education in India.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI