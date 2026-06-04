Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesTwo Students Drown In Ganga At Varanasi's Namo Ghat After Exam Trip

Two Students Drown In Ganga At Varanasi's Namo Ghat After Exam Trip

The three students had travelled from Bihar to Varanasi to take an exam. After the test concluded, they decided to visit Namo Ghat.

By : Nishant Chaturvedi | Updated at : 04 Jun 2026 11:16 AM (IST)

A tragic incident unfolded at Varanasi's Namo Ghat in Uttar Pradesh, where two teenage students from Bihar drowned in the Ganga while visiting the popular riverside destination after appearing for an examination.

According to officials, the three students had travelled from Bihar to Varanasi to take an exam. After the test concluded, they decided to visit Namo Ghat, one of the city's most frequented tourist attractions.

The incident occurred when the students approached the Sun Salutation-themed structure, a prominent feature of the ghat. Authorities said two of the teenagers reportedly lost their balance and fell into the river.

Also Read: Kota Coaching Student Found Dead In Hostel Room, Police Launch Probe

As the students began struggling in the water, their third companion raised an alarm and sought help from people nearby. However, by the time rescue efforts were launched, the two boys had been swept away by the river's current.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), local police and residents carried out a search operation. After hours of efforts, the bodies of both students were recovered from the Ganga.

The deaths have left the victims' families devastated. Relatives in Bihar were informed about the tragedy and immediately left for Varanasi. Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination and initiated further legal proceedings.

Also Read: Delhi Hotel Fire Wipes Out Gurugram Family Who Had Stayed Back To Care For Ailing Father

The incident has once again raised concerns over safety at Varanasi's ghats, which attract large numbers of tourists and visitors throughout the year. Despite precautionary measures, including warning signboards and safety arrangements put in place by the water police, municipal authorities and district administration, drowning incidents continue to be reported.

Officials say fatalities due to drowning at Varanasi's Ganga ghats have remained a persistent challenge, with concerns growing over the increasing number of such incidents in recent years.

Before You Go

India Vision 2047: Renewable Energy Key to Surviving Global Conflicts, Says Arunabha Ghosh

Published at : 04 Jun 2026 11:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ganga Namo Ghat VARANASI
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Two Students Drown In Ganga At Varanasi's Namo Ghat After Exam Trip
Two Students Drown In Ganga At Varanasi's Namo Ghat After Exam Trip
Cities
Kota Coaching Student Found Dead In Hostel Room, Police Launch Probe
Kota Coaching Student Found Dead In Hostel Room, Police Launch Probe
Cities
Delhi Hotel Fire Wipes Out Gurugram Family Who Had Stayed Back To Care For Ailing Father
Delhi Hotel Fire Wipes Out Gurugram Family Who Had Stayed Back To Care For Ailing Father
Cities
Delhi Hotel Fire: Owner Lovkesh Bajaj Arrested After 21 People Killed In Malviya Nagar Incident
Delhi Hotel Fire: Owner Lovkesh Bajaj Arrested After 21 People Killed
Advertisement

Videos

India Vision 2047: Renewable Energy Key to Surviving Global Conflicts, Says Arunabha Ghosh
India Vision 2047: Economist Surjit Singh Bhalla Critiques Evolution of NITI Aayog
India vision 2047: Nayab Singh Saini Defends Haryana Government on Employment and Development
India Vision 2047: Ashwini Bhide Outlines BMC’s Roadmap for a Safer Monsoon Season
India Vision 2047: Sonowal Explains India’s Strategy to Protect Trade and Oil Supply Routes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget