Two Students Drown In Ganga At Varanasi's Namo Ghat After Exam Trip

A tragic incident unfolded at Varanasi's Namo Ghat in Uttar Pradesh, where two teenage students from Bihar drowned in the Ganga while visiting the popular riverside destination after appearing for an examination.

According to officials, the three students had travelled from Bihar to Varanasi to take an exam. After the test concluded, they decided to visit Namo Ghat, one of the city's most frequented tourist attractions.

The incident occurred when the students approached the Sun Salutation-themed structure, a prominent feature of the ghat. Authorities said two of the teenagers reportedly lost their balance and fell into the river.

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As the students began struggling in the water, their third companion raised an alarm and sought help from people nearby. However, by the time rescue efforts were launched, the two boys had been swept away by the river's current.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), local police and residents carried out a search operation. After hours of efforts, the bodies of both students were recovered from the Ganga.

The deaths have left the victims' families devastated. Relatives in Bihar were informed about the tragedy and immediately left for Varanasi. Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination and initiated further legal proceedings.

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The incident has once again raised concerns over safety at Varanasi's ghats, which attract large numbers of tourists and visitors throughout the year. Despite precautionary measures, including warning signboards and safety arrangements put in place by the water police, municipal authorities and district administration, drowning incidents continue to be reported.

Officials say fatalities due to drowning at Varanasi's Ganga ghats have remained a persistent challenge, with concerns growing over the increasing number of such incidents in recent years.